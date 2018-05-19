Major League Baseball: DeGrom K's 13 in Mets win

Jacob deGrom tied a career high by striking out 13 batters over seven strong innings Friday night as the New York Mets beat the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 at Citi Field.

May 18, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jacob DeGrom (48) delivers a pitch during the first inning of the game at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets won for the 10th time in 28 games following an 11-1 start. The Diamondbacks have lost eight of nine.

DeGrom (4-0), who missed a start earlier this month due to a hyperextended right elbow and threw 45 pitches while lasting only one inning in his return Sunday, allowed one run on six hits and no walks while throwing 71 of his 100 pitches for strikes. The 13-strikeout effort was the fourth of his career, including one in the 2015 playoffs, and his first since he whiffed 13 against the Miami Marlins on April 15, 2017.

The Diamondbacks got only one runner beyond first base in the first five innings before scoring in the sixth, when Steven Souza Jr. singled with one out and scored on Jake Lamb’s double. The run snapped deGrom’s scoreless streak at a career-high 24 2/3 innings. Souza later left the contest after reaggravating a right pectoral injury.

Astros 4, Indians 1

Charlie Morton extended his career-long winning streak to nine games when Houston rallied on his behalf, scoring twice in the seventh inning to scratch out a win over visiting Cleveland.

Morton (6-0) was exceptional again at home, improving to 5-0 with a 1.85 ERA at Minute Maid Park this season. He limited the Indians to four hits and a walk over seven innings, recording eight strikeouts while tossing 97 pitches.

Cleveland designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion struck for a solo home run to the opposite field in right with one out in the seventh to sully the Morton ledger. It was Encarnacion’s 10th home run on the season.

Royals 5, Yankees 2

Whit Merrifield had three hits and tied a career high with three stolen bases to spark host Kansas City to victory over New York.

Merrifield helped the Royals halt a five-game losing streak with a double and two singles in his first three at-bats against CC Sabathia (2-1) to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. Merrifield also stole three bases for the third time in his career and for the second time this season (also May 6).

Neil Walker hit an RBI single and Miguel Andujar lifted a sacrifice fly for the Yankees, who played for the first time since Tuesday due to a rainout in Washington. New York also lost for the fourth time in its last 23 games.

Orioles 7, Red Sox 4

A four-run fourth inning helped Alex Cobb get his first win with Baltimore at Boston’s expense, snapping a 13-game road losing streak for the Orioles.

Cobb (1-5) gave up three runs on 10 hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. It was the Boston native’s first win since Sept. 22 with Tampa Bay versus Baltimore. Cobb had a 7.06 ERA through six starts after joining the Orioles in March.

Mookie Betts hit a solo homer and had two RBIs and both Andrew Benintendi and Eduardo Nunez drove in one for Boston, which had won four of six. The Red Sox are 13-13 since their franchise-best 17-2 start.

Cubs 8, Reds 1

Addison Russell tied a career high with four hits and Jon Lester (4-1) permitted just two hits over six innings as Chicago routed host Cincinnati.

Russell’s chance at the first five-hit game of his career ended with a walk in the eighth inning. By then, the game was well in hand, with Chicago collecting a whopping 15 hits off three Reds pitchers. Willson Contreras went 3-for-6 with an RBI while Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo each bagged two hits.

After a 93-minute rain delay before first pitch, the first five Cubs to bat touched Homer Bailey (1-6) for hits. Ben Zobrist singled and Bryant doubled to set the table. Rizzo, Contreras and Russell all dug in and took bites with RBI singles for a 3-0 lead before Bailey got his first out.

May 18, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Mariners 5, Tigers 4

Mitch Haniger’s run-scoring double in the seventh inning capped a five-run rally as Seattle defeated visiting Detroit.

Trailing 4-0, the Mariners scored all of their runs in the seventh. Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer, who had allowed just two hits in blanking Seattle through the first six innings, walked Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager leading off the inning. The runners advanced on a groundout, and Ben Gamel grounded a two-run single to right field, cutting Detroit’s lead in half.

Right-hander Buck Farmer (0-2) replaced Fulmer and walked Mike Zunino and Guillermo Heredia to load the bases. Left-hander Daniel Stumpf came on to face Dee Gordon, who hit a sacrifice fly to right field to make it 4-3. Right-hander Warwick Saupold served up an RBI single to Jean Segura before Haniger’s double into the left-field corner led Seattle to a come-from-behind victory.

Brewers 8, Twins 3

Jesus Aguilar drove in three runs with two home runs, powering Milwaukee to victory over Minnesota in the opener of a three-game interleague series in Minneapolis.

After Ji-Man Choi, recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs earlier in the day, belted a solo shot in the second inning, the Brewers added three against Twins starter Kyle Gibson (1-2) in the third to go up 4-0. Orlando Arcia had a double and Christian Yelich an RBI single before Aguilar took Gibson deep to left field for a two-run homer.

Aguilar completed the third two-homer game of his career with a solo shot in the seventh for a 6-1 advantage. Max Kepler’s two-run home run, his sixth of the season, got the Twins within 7-3 in the eighth inning before the Brewers added on in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Villar.

Rangers 12, White Sox 5

Shin-Soo Choo’s grand slam highlighted a five-run third inning, and Texas beat struggling host Chicago.

Joey Gallo and Jurickson Profar each had three RBIs for the Rangers, who bounced back from a loss in the series opener. But it was Choo who delivered the big blast, pulling a high sinker into the seats in right field in the third inning for his sixth home run of the season.

White Sox left fielder Nicky Delmonico left the game in the second inning after being hit by a pitch that fractured his right hand. He is expected to miss four to six weeks. Chicago starter Carson Fulmer (2-4) was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following the game after he allowed eight runs on just three hits in two-plus innings.

Rays 8, Angels 3

Wilson Ramos homered twice and Blake Snell threw 6 2/3 strong innings to help carry Tampa Bay past host Los Angeles for its fifth win in a row.

The home runs for Ramos were Nos. 99 and 100 of his career, part of a 15-hit attack by the Rays offense. Six different players had at least two hits, including three each from Brad Miller and Mallex Smith. Daniel Robertson also homered for Tampa Bay.

Snell (5-3) followed up Chris Archer’s solid outing in the first game of the series on Thursday with one of his own. He held the Angels scoreless until Andrelton Simmons’ two-run single in the fifth. Before Simmons’ two-run single, the Angels had scored just one run over their previous 26 innings. Los Angeles has lost four in a row.

Marlins 2, Braves 0

Right-hander Dan Straily pitched seven scoreless innings and retired the final 11 batters he faced to help visiting Miami defeat Atlanta.

Slideshow (12 Images)

Straily (2-0) limited the Braves, the National League’s highest-scoring team, to three hits and three walks. He struck out six. It was only the second time Atlanta has been shutout this season.

It was the second time Straily has beaten the Braves this season; he threw five innings in last week’s 6-3 victory in Miami. Straily improved to 4-2 in his career against Atlanta.

Rockies 6, Giants 1

Ian Desmond drove in four runs with a ground-rule double and a home run, lifting Colorado to a second straight victory over host San Francisco.

Left-hander Kyle Freeland (4-4) limited the Giants to one run in 6 2/3 innings, and reliever Bryan Shaw worked out of a seventh-inning jam by striking out the hot-hitting Brandon Belt, delivering the Rockies a third win in four games to begin a nine-game trip. Belt had homered in each of his previous four games.

Nolan Arenado got a third-inning rally rolling by drawing a walk, after which Trevor Story singled. One out later, Desmond belted a three-run homer to center field, putting the Rockies ahead for good at 3-1. Desmond made it 4-1 in the sixth with a two-out, ground-rule double, again scoring Arenado, who had led off the inning with a double.

Cardinals 12, Phillies 4

Jose Martinez had four hits, including a home run, to go along with five RBIs as St. Louis routed visiting Philadelphia.

Tommy Pham added three hits, Francisco Pena had three hits, including a home run, and scored three runs while starter Michael Wacha allowed two earned runs in six solid innings. Wacha (5-1) struck out eight and threw 101 pitches, 65 for strikes.

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (3-2) struggled in three shaky innings as he gave up five hits and four runs (two earned). Reliever Drew Hutchison then allowed six hits and five earned runs in three innings.

Athletics 3, Blue Jays 1

Dustin Fowler hit his first major league home run and added an RBI double to lead visiting Oakland to victory over Toronto.

The Athletics, who ended a six-game losing streak at the Rogers Centre on Thursday, have won the first two games of the four-game series and are 5-3 with two games left on a 10-game road trip.

A’s starter Brett Anderson, who allowed two hits and no runs in the first inning, left the game after one inning. The left-hander started to warm up for the bottom of the second but left with a shoulder strain. Right-hander Josh Lucas, just recalled from Triple-A Nashville, replaced him.

Padres 3, Pirates 2

Franchy Cordero’s RBI single in the sixth held up as San Diego overcame a two-run deficit to halt the three-game winning streak of host Pittsburgh.

San Diego’s Tyson Ross (3-3) allowed two runs and five hits, with two strikeouts and four walks. He made 100 pitches and has reached that count in seven of his nine starts. Brad Hand pitched the final 1 1/3 innings for his 13th save.

Pirates center fielder Austin Meadows, making his major league debut with Starling Marte going on the 10-day disabled list because of a right oblique strain, was 2-for-4 with two singles and a stolen base.

Dodgers at Nationals, ppd.

The game between host Washington and Los Angeles was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as of a split doubleheader on Saturday. The Nationals have played just 5 1/2 innings of baseball since Sunday due to postponements.

—Field Level Media