Major League Baseball roundup: Braves' Foltynewicz dominates Nats with two-hitter

Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Foltynewicz picked up in June where he left off in May when he threw a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts to beat the visiting Washington Nationals 4-0 on Friday at SunTrust Park.

Jun 1, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (26) throws the final pitch while throwing a two hit shutout against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It was the first complete game and first shutout for Foltynewicz (5-3), who has allowed one or fewer runs in five straight starts. Foltynewicz retired 20 consecutive batters between the first and eighth innings.

It was the 10th time in Foltynewicz’s career that he’s fanned double digits, the second time this season. He punched out Bryce Harper to end the game.

The Braves rallied for four runs in the seventh inning against Washington starter Stephen Strasburg (6-5). The big hit was a three-run homer from Dansby Swanson, his fourth home run. Strasburg left the game with a cramp in his left hand with two outs in the inning.

Yankees 4, Orioles 1

Aaron Judge homered and starter Sonny Gray pitched six strong innings as New York defeated host Baltimore in the opener of a weekend series at Camden Yards.

Gray (4-4) turned in one of his best starts this season for the Yankees. After struggling in the first two innings, giving up one run on two hits and hitting a batter, he recovered to go six innings as New York won for the third straight time.

Aroldis Chapman earned his 13th save by striking out the side in the ninth. Orioles starter Andrew Cashner (2-7) allowed three runs on nine hits in six innings, giving up single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings.

Cubs 7, Mets 4

Kris Bryant capped a three-run seventh inning with a go-ahead RBI single and Kyle Schwarber launched a three-run homer in the eighth inning as Chicago came back to beat host New York at Citi Field.

The Cubs have won five of six. The Mets have dropped seven of nine to fall under .500 (27-28) for the first time this season. The late rally made a winner out of left-hander Randy Rosario (1-1), who tossed 1 2/3 hitless innings of relief.

Schwarber’s three-run homer off Paul Sewald (0-4) in the eighth provided some valuable insurance for the Cubs. Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler carried a five-hit shutout into the seventh before the Cubs came back.

Tigers 5, Blue Jays 2

JaCoby Jones ripped a two-run triple during a four-run second inning and converted reliever Blaine Hardy won his second consecutive start as host Detroit downed Toronto.

Hardy (2-0) limited the Blue Jays to two runs on three hits in six innings. Shane Greene pitched the ninth and collected his 14th save.

Nicholas Castellanos supplied three hits, including a solo homer, in Detroit’s third straight victory. Miguel Cabrera came off the DL and went 1-for-3 with a walk.

Astros 7, Red Sox 3

George Springer belted his team-leading 12th home run, one of three homers for host Houston in defeating Boston at Minute Maid Park.

Springer, who went 3-for-4, added a walk and a single against Red Sox ace left-hander Chris Sale (5-3), who surrendered four runs on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts over six innings.

Boston nearly erased a 4-1 deficit in the top of the fourth when Mitch Moreland and J.D. Martinez recorded back-to-back home runs off Astros right-hander Gerrit Cole (6-1), who settled in to complete seven innings of three-run ball.

Jun 1, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) connects on a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

White Sox 8, Brewers 3

Tim Anderson’s two-out, two-run triple in the sixth inning broke open a tie game, and five Chicago relievers held visiting Milwaukee hitless for the final 5 2/3 innings in the first game of a three-game interleague series.

Hector Santiago started for the White Sox and was pulled with one out in the fourth after allowing three runs on five hits and five walks with one strikeout. He was followed by Chris Volstad, Luis Avilan, Joakim Soria, Bruce Rondon and Nate Jones, who allowed a combined three baserunners, all on walks.

Avilan (2-0) got the win after getting the final out of the sixth inning. Chase Anderson (4-4) took the loss for the Brewers after allowing four runs (three earned) in 5 2/3 innings with one strikeout and one walk.

Twins 7, Indians 4

Eduardo Escobar hit a pair of home runs and Jose Berrios (6-5) cooled off Cleveland’s red-hot bats as host Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak at Target Field.

Escobar ignited the Twins with a three-run home run in the first inning and added an insurance solo blast in the seventh inning.

The Indians had scored seven or more runs in each game of their six-game win streak that ended. Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco (6-4) didn’t make it out of the fourth inning. He surrendered six runs on seven hits, including three doubles and a home run, in 3 2/3 innings.

Athletics 16, Royals 0

Right-hander Frankie Montas threw eight shutout innings while Matt Olson and Dustin Fowler bombed a pair of home runs apiece, delivering Oakland a rout over host Kansas City.

Promoted from Triple-A last week and making just his fourth career start, Montas (2-0) pitched his second straight impressive game to help the A’s win a fifth straight on the road.

The 25-year-old rookie, who recorded his first career win in a 2-1 triumph over Arizona on Sunday, was lifted after throwing 99 pitches in eight innings. He allowed seven hits and did not walk a batter, striking out two. The A’s scored seven runs in both the third and ninth inning.

Pirates 4, Cardinals 0

Jameson Taillon pitched eight shutout innings for his first win since April 8 as visiting Pittsburgh beat St. Louis. Edgar Santana pitched a scoreless ninth to complete the shutout.

Adam Frazier was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored for the Pirates, and Corey Dickerson was 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored.

Taillon (3-4) allowed four base runners, on three singles and a walk, and struck out six while racking up 104 pitches. Two of those hits came in the fifth, putting Marcell Ozuna and Dexter Fowler on first and second with no outs, but Taillon struck out Yairo Munoz and Kolten Wong and got Francisco Pena to ground out.

Dodgers 11, Rockies 8

Yasiel Puig, Chris Taylor and Matt Kemp homered, Dennis Santana (1-0) got the win in his major league debut and visiting Los Angeles beat Colorado.

Puig finished with four hits to tie a career high. Colorado’s Nolan Arenado homered, and DJ LeMahieu also tied a career high with four hits in his return from the disabled list.

With 80 percent of their staff on the disabled list — including ace Clayton Kershaw, who was added before the game — the Dodgers didn’t employ a starter but instead used six relievers. Kenley Jansen got the last four outs for his 13th save after surviving a ninth-inning Colorado rally.

Diamondbacks 9, Marlins 1

Second baseman Daniel Descalso hit the first of Arizona’s franchise-record-tying six homers and Clay Buchholz won his first game since 2016 as host Arizona routed Miami.

Descalso walked and scored in the first inning, and his two-run homer in the second inning triggered a long-ball barrage that included two homers by Ketel Marte and one apiece by Jake Lamb, David Peralta and John Ryan Murphy. Marte, a switch-hitter, is the sixth player in franchise history to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game.

Buchholz (1-1) gave up six hits and one run in a season-high seven innings in his third start as the Diamondbacks won for the third time in four games following a stretch in which they lost 15 of 17. He struck out nine and walked one in his first victory since Sept. 21, 2016, with Boston.

Angels 6, Rangers 0

Albert Pujols and Ian Kinsler each hit two-run home runs early in the game, and 21-year-old rookie right-hander Jaime Barria (5-1) took it from there in Los Angeles’ victory over Texas at Angel Stadium.

Pujols connected off the Rangers’ 45-year-old starter Bartolo Colon (2-3) in the first inning, and Kinsler’s blast came in the second. Barria threw six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out six and making 89 pitches.

Colon, who won a Cy Young Award with the Angels in 2005, was in the Cleveland Indians’ minor league system in 1996 — one year away from making his major league debut — when Barria was born.

Reds 7, Padres 2

Jose Peraza, Tucker Barnhart and Scooter Gennett led the Cincinnati offense and a pair of right-handers, starter Tyler Mahle and reliever Michael Lorenzen, combined to hold host San Diego scoreless for 8 2/3 innings.

Mahle (4-6) gave up five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Lorenzen got a rare four-inning save, his first save of the season. He retired the first 11 Padres he faced before Hunter Renfroe’s two-out double in the ninth led to a two-run rally.

The Reds spoiled the major league debut of Padres right-hander Walker Lockett (0-1), who allowed four runs on four hits and five walks against two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings as San Diego saw a three-game winning streak come to an end.

Giants 4, Phillies 0

Chris Stratton scattered four hits over six innings, and host San Francisco welcomed back second baseman Joe Panik in a victory over Philadelphia.

Panik, who had been out since April 27 following thumb surgery, walked and scored in the first inning, then singled home a run in the second, helping the Giants rebound from a 2-6 trip with a successful start to a six-game homestand.

Stratton (7-3) walked one and struck out seven against the same team that had beaten him 11-3 in Philadelphia last month. The Giants got swept in that four-game series, getting outscored by a 32-8 margin.

Mariners 4, Rays 3 (13 innings)

Mitch Haniger led off the bottom of the 13th inning with a home run as host Seattle defeated Tampa Bay.

Haniger hit a 3-2 pitch from Matt Andriese (1-3) just over the wall in right-center field as the Mariners improved to 6-0 in extra innings and 17-9 in one-run games. It was Haniger’s 12th homer of the season. Left-hander Roenis Elias (1-0) pitched two innings for the victory after being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day.

The Rays rallied from a 3-0 deficit, tying the score with a run in the ninth inning against Mariners closer Edwin Diaz, who leads the majors with 19 saves.

—Field Level Media