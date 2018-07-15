Major League Baseball roundup: Cardinals lose, fire manager Matheny

The visiting Cincinnati Reds defeated St. Louis 8-2 in a rain-soaked affair Saturday, prompting the firing of Cardinals manager Mike Matheny after 6 1/2 seasons at the helm of the club.

Jul 14, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts (50) pours gatorade on to shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) after scoring a walk off grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays during the tenth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis (47-46) announced the decision after the loss. Bench coach Mike Shildt will serve as the team’s interim manager, and hitting coach John Mabry and assistant hitting coach Bill Mueller were also dismissed.

Cincinnati second baseman Scooter Gennett had two hits and two RBIs and Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run single to cap a go-ahead four-run seventh inning in the Reds’ win. Jose Peraza had five singles, his first career five-hit game.

The game was twice delayed by rain for a total of 2 hours, 43 minutes.

Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 2 (10 innings)

Xander Bogaerts delivered a walk-off grand slam to center field as Boston got back in the win column with a victory over visiting Toronto.

Mookie Betts reached on a fielding error with one out in the 10th against Blue Jays reliever Chris Rowley (0-1). Betts advanced to third after getting a running start from first on Brock Holt’s grounder to left field. After J.D. Martinez was intentionally walked, Bogaerts proceeded to drive a 2-0 fastball from Rowley to center to end it.

It was Boston’s first walk-off grand slam since Rico Brogna’s slam on Aug. 14, 2000, against the then-Tampa Bay Devil Rays. Martinez contributed a solo shot for his major-league-leading 29th home run.

Astros 9, Tigers 1

Alex Bregman reached base three times while Josh Reddick and Evan Gattis recorded back-to-back home runs as Houston pounded visiting Detroit.

The Astros struck early and often against Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer (3-9), whose struggles continued unabated. Fulmer surrendered season highs in hits (10) and earned runs (seven) in extending his personal losing skid to four decisions over five starts. Fulmer has recorded only one victory over his last nine outings.

Gerrit Cole (10-2) allowed one run on three hits and four walks and posted eight strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings, joining fellow Astros starters Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers Jr. with double-digit victories.

Diamondbacks 3, Braves 0

Zack Grienke pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings and won his fifth straight decision as Arizona shut out host Atlanta.

Grienke (10-5) allowed just four hits, no walks and struck out seven in winning his fifth straight road start. Over his last six starts, Grienke has a 1.67 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 38 innings. He has not been beaten by Atlanta since 2011, when he played for Milwaukee.

Brad Boxberger pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 24th save, his second of the series. The victory was Arizona’s 53rd, matching a team record for most wins before the All-Star Game.

Mets 7, Nationals 4

Zack Wheeler tossed 7 2/3 solid innings in his longest outing in more than four years for New York in a win over visiting Washington.

The Mets have won the middle two games of the four-game series to give themselves a chance Sunday to close out their first series win since they swept the Arizona Diamondbacks from May 18-20. Since then, New York has lost 11 series and split four others.

Wheeler (3-6) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven. He recorded an out in the eighth inning for the first time since his lone career complete game on June 19, 2014. Wheeler didn’t pitch in the majors in 2015 or 2016 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery.

Pirates 2, Brewers 1 (Game 1)

Pittsburgh made back-to-back homers by Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco in the first inning hold up for its fourth straight win, topping visiting Milwaukee in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Brewers were 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven runners.

Pittsburgh right-hander Ivan Nova pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up one run and seven hits, with three strikeouts and no walks. Four relievers held Milwaukee at bay after Nova, with Richard Rodriguez (2-2) picking up the win and Felipe Vazquez pitching the ninth for his 22nd save.

Pirates 6, Brewers 2 (Game 2)

Rookie right-hander Clay Holmes pitched six scoreless innings for his first career win as Pittsburgh swept its doubleheader with visiting Milwaukee for a five-game winning streak.

Max Moroff, Jordan Luplow (two), Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco hit solo homers, and David Freese added a two-out RBI double for the Pirates, who have won seven of eight. Felipe Vazquez got the final out for his 23rd save and second of the day.

Jesus Aguilar had a two-run single in the ninth for the Brewers, who have a season-worst five-game losing streak, have lost seven of nine and haven’t held a lead in the series.

Marlins 2, Phillies 0

All-Star right-hander Aaron Nola took a rare loss as last-place Miami surprised first-place Philadelphia at Marlins Park.

The Marlins, held to just four hits, were led on offense by third baseman Martin Prado, who went 2-for-3 with one RBI.

Nola (12-3), who will appear on his first All-Star roster on Tuesday, allowed four hits, one walk and two runs in six innings, striking out five. He was outdueled by Marlins rookie right-hander Trevor Richards (3-5), who allowed four hits, two walks and no runs in six innings, striking out four.

Rays 19, Twins 6

C.J. Cron and Jake Bauers each hit two-run homers and Joey Wendle had a two-run triple to highlight three consecutive five-run innings for Tampa Bay, which pounded out 20 hits in a rout at Minnesota.

Tampa Bay tied a franchise record with 19 runs and became the seventh team in the live ball era (since 1920), and the first since the 1991 Giants, to score five or more runs in three straight innings. Bauers drove in four runs, and six other Rays finished with two RBIs.

Matt Duffy, Mallex Smith and Adeiny Hechavarria each had three hits, Bauers scored four runs and All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos had a two-run double for Tampa Bay. Ramos left the game after grounding out in the sixth with left hamstring tightness; his condition will be re-evaluated on Sunday.

Royals 5, White Sox 0

Left-hander Danny Duffy pitched seven scoreless innings and Jorge Bonifacio drove in three runs as Kansas City defeated host Chicago.

Duffy (5-8) allowed only four hits, walked three and struck out eight as the Royals won for just the second time in their past 14 games. Jason Hammel and Wily Peralta each pitched an inning of relief to complete the shutout.

Bonifacio hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the first inning, and added a run-scoring triple in the fifth. All-Star Salvador Perez added a two-run homer in the eighth for the Royals.

Rockies 4, Mariners 1

Jon Gray, demoted to Triple-A Albuquerque in June, pitched into the eighth inning in his return to the rotation, Carlos Gonzalez homered and host Colorado beat Seattle.

Gray (8-7) allowed just the one run on five hits, walked one and struck out six. Wade Davis pitched the ninth for his 27th save.

Nolan Arenado and Ian Desmond had two hits and an RBI apiece for the Rockies, who have won four straight and nine of their last 11.

Angels 5, Dodgers 4 (10 innings)

Kole Calhoun hit a go-ahead home run in the 10th inning as the Los Angeles Angels held on for an interleague victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers had the tying run on third base with one out in the 10th, but Chase Utley hit a shallow fly ball to left field and Yasmani Grandal struck out to end it against Angels reliever Jose Alvarez (4-3).

The Dodgers forced extra innings with a run in the ninth. Utley delivered a pinch-hit single for the second consecutive night and scored on a double from Grandal. Alvarez ended the rally when he got Joc Pederson to fly out to the base of the center field wall with the bases loaded.

Orioles 1, Rangers 0

Jonathan Schoop’s sixth-inning sacrifice fly proved to be the difference as host Baltimore defeated Texas.

The sacrifice fly came in an inning where the Orioles drew a walk and were helped by two Texas errors. The win snapped a three-game Baltimore losing streak.

Yefry Ramirez was making his fourth major league start for the Orioles and battled some control issues early but threw five shutout innings. He allowed two hits and struck out seven with three walks. Brad Brach (1-2) earned the victory thanks to a scoreless sixth, and Zach Britton got his third save.

Yankees 5, Indians 4

Austin Romine came all the way around to score when host Cleveland made two errors on his double to right field in the seventh inning, single-handedly breaking a tie and providing the margin of victory in New York’s win.

David Robertson (7-3) pitched out of a jam in the bottom of the sixth and combined with two fellow relievers on 3 1/3 innings of hitless and scoreless relief, helping the Yankees beat the Indians for the second time in three nights.

In a 4-4 tie, Romine laced Indians starter Mike Clevinger’s first pitch of the seventh into right field for a double. The catcher got waved on to third when Brandon Guyer, the Indians’ right fielder, had trouble coming up with the ball, and when second baseman Erik Gonzalez threw wildly toward third base, Romine was able to dash home with the difference-making run.

Athletics 4, Giants 3

Mark Canha hit a pinch-hit, go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning to lead visiting Oakland past San Francisco.

The win is the 20th in the last 26 games for the Athletics. The Giants’ loss was just their second in the last six games.

Oakland trailed 3-2 entering the top of the seventh before rallying against Giants southpaw Tony Watson (2-3). Josh Phegley led off the inning with a single before Canha hit for pitcher Yusmeiro Petit and crushed his 12th home run for the 4-3 lead. Petit (4-2) earned the win with 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Cubs 11, Padres 6

Javier Baez drove in five runs with a two-run double and a three-run homer and Kyle Schwarber and Ian Happ also homered for Chicago, which scored six runs in the final two innings to defeat host San Diego.

With the win, the Cubs moved into sole possession of the National League Central lead for the first time since June 3. San Diego has lost five of the first six games of a seven-game homestand going into the All-Star break.

The Cubs were already leading 3-2 when Baez hit his double in the fifth off Padres starter Luis Perdomo (1-4). He added his 19th homer of the season in the ninth off reliever Phil Hughes. Cubs righty Kyle Hendricks (6-8) held the Padres to two runs on five hits with three strikeouts over five innings to get the win.

