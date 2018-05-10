Major League Baseball roundup: Cole dominates, Astros top A's

Gerrit Cole pitched his third straight overpowering game, while teammates Max Stassi and Derek Fisher stunned Daniel Mengden with back-to-back, two-strike home runs with two outs in the seventh inning Wednesday afternoon, sending the visiting Houston Astros to a 4-1 win over the Oakland Athletics and a sweep of their three-game series.

May 8, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Astros right fielder George Springer (4) hits a two run double during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Cole (4-1), a California native who never previously pitched in Oakland, struck out nine in six innings to run his total to 37 in his last three starts covering 21 2/3 innings. He allowed one run, which put the Astros in a 1-0 hole in the bottom of the sixth.

A one-out single by Matt Joyce and RBI double by Jed Lowrie provided the game’s first scoring. The Astros, who completed a 4-2 trip, bounced right back against Mengden, who had shut out Houston on four hits before allowing the two homers.

Yankees 9, Red Sox 6

Brett Gardner hit a go-ahead, two-run triple, and Aaron Judge followed with a mammoth two-run homer with one out in the eighth inning as host New York pulled out a victory over Boston.

Gardner began the night with a .198 average but capped his first three-hit game of the year by lifting Craig Kimbrel’s 96 mph fastball soaring over center fielder Mookie Betts’ head to give the Yankees a 7-6 lead.

Judge and Gardner each scored three runs, and Judge drove in three. Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run double for New York. Mitch Mosreland, Andrew Benintendi and Hanley Ramirez homered for the Red Sox.

Padres 2, Nationals 1

Matt Szczur doubled home Manuel Margot to break a seventh-inning tie, giving host San Diego a victory over Washington, preventing the Nationals from sweeping the three-game series.

Margot singled for his third hit of the game opening the seventh against Trevor Gott (0-2). Margot immediately stole second and moved to third when catcher Matt Wieters’ throw bounced into center field. One out later, Szczur, who was hitting in the leadoff spot for the first time this season, lined an RBI double to left-center.

Craig Stammen (1-0) got the win after throwing two scoreless innings in relief, and Brad Hand picked up his 10th save.

Phillies 11, Giants 3

Nick Pivetta pitched five shutout innings, Maikel Franco homered, and Philadelphia handily defeated visiting San Francisco.

Pivetta allowed only four hits while striking out seven and walking none.

Carlos Santana had three hits and a career-high-tying five RBIs while Franco added three hits as the Phillies won for the third straight time in a series that ends Thursday.

Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 3

Chris Taylor reached base in his first four trips to the plate as Los Angeles proved to be opportunistic, scoring twice on wild pitches in a victory over visiting Arizona.

The Dodgers didn’t collect a hit until the fourth inning, when Taylor singled, and didn’t need a hit at all to bring home any of their first four runs. Their only RBI hit in the game was Chase Utley’s two-run double in the eighth inning.

Los Angeles scored on wild pitches in the fourth and sixth innings, added another run on a Kyle Farmer sacrifice fly in the sixth and one when Taylor was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth. Taylor also walked twice.

May 4, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Jays 5, Mariners 2

Yangervis Solarte and Justin Smoak had RBI doubles to key a four-run, eighth-inning rally, and Toronto came back to defeat visiting Seattle.

Teoscar Hernandez had three hits, including a home run, for the Blue Jays, who were no-hit Tuesday by Mariners left-hander James Paxton.

With Seattle ahead 2-1 entering the eighth, Josh Donaldson led off with a double against Mariners reliever Juan Nicasio (1-1). The Blue Jays then got RBI doubles from Solarte and Smoak.

Orioles 5, Royals 3

Mark Trumbo’s two-run single in the eighth inning allowed Baltimore to snap a seven-game losing streak with a victory over visiting Kansas City.

Chris Davis accounted for the Orioles’ other three runs with a fourth-inning home run.

Richard Bleier (3-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, and Brad Brach escaped a two-on, no-out jam in the ninth for his fourth save.

Braves 5, Rays 2

Julio Teheran pitched seven scoreless innings, and Atlanta beat Tampa Bay to sweep a two-game series in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Teheran (3-1) allowed only four hits and did not walk a batter for the first time in eight starts. He struck out seven in his first career appearance against Tampa Bay. Teheran has not allowed a run in his past two starts, a stretch of 13 innings.

Arodys Vizciano pitched around a single to work a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one and earned his sixth save in seven tries.

Angels 8, Rockies 0

Justin Upton homered for the second time in two days, and Zack Cozart and Rene Rivera also hit home runs as Los Angeles snapped host Colorado’s six-game winning streak.

It was the Angels’ sixth win in their last eight games, as four pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts. The early offense backed rookie right-hander Jaime Barria (3-1), who worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

Justin Anderson, Jose Alvarez and Akeel Morris completed the eight-hit shutout. Upton finished with three hits while Mike Trout and Cozart had two apiece.

Pirates 6, White Sox 5

Slideshow (5 Images)

Pittsburgh overcame a four-run deficit for the second day in a row to beat host Chicago and earn a sweep of the two-game series.

The Pirates trailed 5-2 entering the ninth but scored four runs against reliever Nate Jones (2-1) on Elias Diaz’s two-run double and Colin Moran’s two-run homer, his third, to right-center.

Pittsburgh reliever Richard Rodriguez (1-1) pitched the eighth, giving up a run but still earning his first major league win. Felipe Vazquez pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his seventh save in as many opportunities.

Cubs 13, Marlins 4

Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell homered as part of an eight-run third inning, and Chicago defeated visiting Miami. Rizzo finished 3-for-5 with five RBIs.

Russell went 3-for-3 with two walks as the Cubs swept the three-game series. That broke a Marlins streak of having won four consecutive series before arriving in Chicago.

Jose Quintana (4-2) earned the win, allowing five hits, two walks and one run in six innings. Chicago’s Kris Bryant hit a milestone homer — No. 100 for his career. The line-drive solo shot to left came on the three-year anniversary of his first major league home run.

Reds 2, Mets 1 (10 innings)

Adam Duvall homered leading off the bottom of the 10th inning as Cincinnati earned its first home series win of the season by edging visiting New York, which continues to struggle.

Duvall hit the fourth pitch he saw from AJ Ramos (1-2) well into the left field seats for his first career walk-off homer. The shot made a winner out of Rafael Iglesias (1-0), who tossed two perfect innings.

The Reds won the final two games against the Mets to win their first series at home since they swept the Pittsburgh Pirates last Sept. 15-17. The Mets lost for the 16th time in 23 games on an afternoon “highlighted” by a first inning in which a double by Asdrubal Cabrera was nullified because he batted out of order.

Indians 6, Brewers 2

Carlos Carrasco dominated on the mound with a season-high 14 strikeouts, and Tyler Naquin and Francisco Lindor each homered to help visiting Cleveland snap a four-game slide with a win against Milwaukee.

Carrasco (5-1) went the distance for his 10th career complete game and second this season. He allowed five hits and walked only one. He struck out the side in the third and fourth inning and induced inning-ending double plays in the second and sixth.

Naquin delivered the big blast in the fourth inning, hammering a 3-2 slider from Milwaukee starter Junior Guerra over the center field wall for a three-run shot that gave the Indians a 4-0 lead. It was Naquin’s second home run of the season.

Rangers 5, Tigers 4 (10 innings)

Nomar Mazara hit two solo homers, including the game-winner to lead off the bottom of the 10th inning, to give host Texas a win over Detroit. The Tigers were playing without five regulars due to injuries or rest. That group included right fielder and cleanup hitter Nicholas Castellanos, who was scratched due to knee soreness.

Mazara ripped a 1-0 pitch over the right field wall off Warwick Saupold (1-1) to allow Texas to take the series 2-1. Mazara has 10 homers this season and seven in his last nine games.

Delino DeShields walked four times and scored twice while Adrian Beltre drove in two runs for the Rangers. Keone Kela (3-2) pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts to notch the win.

—Field Level Media