Major League Baseball roundup: Dodgers end six-game skid

Justin Turner tied a career high with five RBIs, and Yasiel Puig hit his third homer in the past four games to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon at Marlins Park.

May 17, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) connects for a three run RBI double in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda (3-3) allowed no walks and just two hits — a double and a single — in eight innings. It was the second-longest start of his career as he helped halt Los Angeles’ six-game losing slide.

Maeda threw 96 pitches, including 71 for strikes, and retired the last 17 batters he faced. Kenley Jansen worked the ninth, allowing two singles but striking out the side.

Turner had spent the entire season on the disabled list due to a wrist injury before being activated on Tuesday. He entered Thursday with zero RBIs but went 3-for-4 with two doubles in his breakout game.

A’s 10, Blue Jays 5

Khris Davis had a two-run homer among his four hits, Matt Olson had a three-run homer, and Matt Chapman hit a two-run blast as Oakland won at Toronto.

Oakland starter Andrew Triggs left the game in the third inning due to right forearm nerve discomfort. He allowed one run, one hit and two walks with a strikeout in 2 1/3 innings.

Triggs, who said he experienced numbness in his right thumb and index and middle fingers much of the outing, is being sent back to the Bay Area to be examined.

Pirates 5, Padres 4

Pittsburgh came from behind twice and broke a tie in the seventh inning to win for the eighth time in nine games, beating visiting San Diego.

With the score 4-4 in the seventh, Pittsburgh’s Gregory Polanco led off with a double to center against reliever Matt Strahm (0-1). He moved to third on Francisco Cervelli’s flyout and, an out later, scored when Padres third baseman Christian Villanueva bobbled Corey Dickerson’s grounder for an error.

Pirates reliever Edgar Santana (2-0) got one out in the seventh for the win. Felipe Vazquez struck out the side in the ninth and improved to 9-for-9 in save opportunities.

May 17, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) throws in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Phillies 6, Cardinals 2

Vince Velasquez tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings, and Aaron Altherr delivered a two-run single in a three-run eighth inning as Philadelphia won at St. Louis.

Velasquez (4-4) gave up just five hits, walking two and fanning five.

Cesar Hernandez, Jorge Alfaro and Odubel Herrera had two hits apiece for the Phillies. Jose Martinez and Francisco Pena each had three hits for the Cardinals.

Red Sox 6, Orioles 2

David Price went the distance and struck out eight, and Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez homered as host Boston beat Baltimore.

Price (4-4) allowed two runs on only five hits and walked none on 95 pitches. He came within one strike of his first complete-game shutout since June 12, 2015, with the Detroit Tigers, but Manny Machado spoiled the bid with a two-run homer.

Bogaerts hit a three-run shot, his second in as many days and his sixth homer this season, while Martinez knocked a two-run bomb. Martinez tied the major league lead for homers (13) and RBIs (38) with his blast.

White Sox 4, Rangers 2

Welington Castillo hit a tiebreaking, two-run single to cap a four-run eighth inning, and James Shields made his longest and most effective start of the season in Chicago’s victory over visiting Texas.

Slideshow (6 Images)

Yoan Moncada had three hits in his third game since returning from a disabled-list stint caused by a hamstring injury, and Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to seven games as the White Sox won for the second time in 11 games.

Texas’s Shin-Soo Choo had two hits and an RBI, and Doug Fister pitched seven scoreless innings before the bullpen blew a 2-0 lead. The Rangers lost for the fourth time in five games.

Tigers 3, Mariners 2

Jose Iglesias’ two-run single with two outs in the eighth inning scored the tying and go-ahead runs, and Detroit won at Seattle.

Warwick Saupold (2-1) got the victory and Shane Greene pitched the ninth for his 10th save as the Tigers won at Safeco Field for the first time in eight games.

Detroit left-hander Matthew Boyd, who grew up just outside Seattle and was making his first start in his hometown, pitched six strong innings. He allowed two runs on six hits with one walk and a career-high nine strikeouts.

Rays 7, Angels 1

Chris Archer gave up two hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings, and Tampa Bay erupted for six runs in the seventh and eighth innings to blow open a close game and beat Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Denard Span and Johnny Field also homered for the Rays. Field finished 3-for-4 with his third homer of the season, and he contributed two runs and two RBIs.

The Angels scored their only run on Shohei Ohtani’s home run in the ninth inning off Austin Pruitt, his sixth of the season.

Cubs at Braves, ppd.

The series finale between visiting Chicago and Atlanta was postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up Aug. 30 at 7:35 p.m. ET.

The Braves and Cubs had split the first two games of the series in Atlanta. The teams had played on Monday in Chicago to make up a game originally scheduled for April 15.

—Field Level Media