Major League Baseball roundup: Dodgers sweep doubleheader with Nats

Max Muncy had two RBIs and Ross Stripling was fabulous in six innings of one-run, four-hit pitching as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Washington Nationals 4-1 on Saturday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader at Nationals Park.

May 19, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Mark Reynolds (14) slides to score a run beating the tag attempt by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15) during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles won for the second straight outing after it ended a six-game losing streak with Thursday’s 7-0 win at Miami. Conversely, the loss was Washington’s third in its last 16 games.

Stripling (1-1) struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter in his 96-pitch stint. He was followed to the mound by JT Chargois, Josh Fields and Kenley Jansen, who each threw a scoreless inning. Jansen earned his seventh save of the season.

Washington outfielder Howie Kendrick exited the game in the second inning with what turned out to be a right Achilles injury. Kendrick got twisted around making a catch at the warning track in left-center for the second out of the inning and needed to be carted off the field after being looked at by the training staff. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list after the contest and will receive an MRI.

Dodgers 5, Nationals 4 (Game 2)

Pinch hitter Matt Kemp ripped a two-run double off Washington closer Sean Doolittle in the ninth inning to propel Los Angeles to a thrilling come-from-behind victory and complete the sweep of the doubleheader.

Kemp’s double came after singles to lead off the inning by Austin Barnes and Logan Forsythe and made a loser out of Doolittle (1-2), who suffered his first blown save of the season. Los Angeles’ Kenley Jansen earned his eighth save of the season, and second of the day, with a perfect ninth that included one strikeout.

The Dodgers’ comeback denied Max Scherzer’s bid to became the major league’s first eight-game winner. Scherzer left with a 4-2 lead after seven innings of two-run, five-hit pitching, in which he struck out 13 and walked three in his 121-pitch outing. Scherzer now has 104 strikeouts on the year, becoming the fastest pitcher ever to reach 100 K’s in a season. He did it in 63 innings.

Reds 5, Cubs 4 (11 innings, Game 1)

Center fielder Billy Hamilton walked with the bases loaded in the 11th inning to drive in the winning run and Scooter Gennett had two hits as host Cincinnati won a thriller over Chicago in walk-off fashion in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Scott Schebler walked to open the last of the 11th inning against Justin Wilson (1-1) before Tucker Barnhart singled and Adam Duvall walked to load the bases. Schebler trotted home on Hamilton’s walk as his teammates emerged from the dugout to celebrate.

Ian Happ was a single short of the cycle and scored two times for the Cubs, who had won two of three. The benches emptied after Amir Garrett celebrated a strike out of Javier Baez to end the seventh inning. The two stared at each other as players came to the field. No punches were thrown and nobody was ejected.

Cubs 10, Reds 0 (Game 2)

Center fielder Jason Heyward had a three-run triple and drove in four runs, Ian Happ homered and left-hander Jose Quintana pitched seven scoreless innings as Chicago split its doubleheader with Cincinnati.

Heyward tripled in the final three runs of a five-run fifth inning when his bases-loaded looper down the right field line bounced off the glove of diving second baseman Scooter Gennett and rolled into the right field corner. Heyward made his first start since coming off the 7-day concussion disabled list Friday.

Happ homered in each game of the doubleheader, and his homer in the second game was his seventh of the season and the 14,000th in Cubs history. Quintana (5-3) gave up one hit, walked four and struck out seven.

Indians 5, Astros 4

Corey Kluber fanned 10 batters to move into fifth place on Cleveland’s all-time strikeouts list and allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings to beat host Houston.

With his fourth strikeout, Kluber (7-2) moved past CC Sabathia into fifth with 1,266 career punchouts. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is five strikeouts behind Bob Lemon and Early Wynn for third in team history.

Michael Brantley and Yan Gomes hit solo home runs and Edwin Encarnacion, Jason Kipnis and Jose Ramirez each added an RBI for the Indians, who fell 4-1 on Friday to open the three-game series and had lost three of four. Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and Marwin Gonzalez all homered late for the Astros, though their comeback bid fell short.

Yankees 8, Royals 3

Gary Sanchez highlighted a four-hit showing by hitting two solo homers as New York beat host Kansas City.

Gleyber Torres hit a tiebreaking three-run home run off Danny Duffy (1-6), Giancarlo Stanton hit a mammoth solo homer and Aaron Hicks hit an inside-the-park homer as the Yankees won for the 20th time in 24 games and hit five homers for the first time since June 10 against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

May 19, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Matt Kemp (27) hits a two run RBI double against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Hicks became the first Yankee to hit multiple inside-the-park homers in a season since Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle did it in 1958 off Pedro Ramos, Dick Donavan and Early Wynn. He also became the first player to hit multiple inside-the-park homers before the end of May since former Royal Brian McRae in 1991.

Red Sox 6, Orioles 3

Rafael Devers, Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi all homered as Boston defeated visiting Baltimore.

Rick Porcello (6-1) earned the victory for Boston after suffering his first loss of the season in his last start. He gave up three runs and six hits in six innings, striking out nine while walking three.

Dylan Bundy (2-6) ran into trouble with homers once more and took the loss. He gave up four runs on five hits, including the three home runs, in six innings and struck out eight. Bundy allowed four homers in the first inning and did not retire a batter in a May 8 loss to Kansas City and now has given up 13 homers in 53 2/3 innings this season.

Mariners 7, Tigers 2

James Paxton pitched a complete game, retiring the final 15 batters he faced, as host Seattle defeated Detroit.

The left-handed Paxton (3-1), making his first home start since throwing a no-hitter May 8 at Toronto, allowed two runs on three hits, with one walk and eight strikeouts. It was Paxton’s second career complete game and second in his past three starts.

Jean Segura and Ben Gamel hit home runs for the Mariners off Mike Fiers, who allowed four runs on six hits in five-plus innings, with one walk and two strikeouts, to drop to 4-3.

Rays 5, Angels 3

Daniel Robertson’s grand slam and the first career start by Sergio Romo added up to a win for visiting Tampa Bay, its sixth in a row, over Los Angeles.

Romo had made 588 appearances in his major league career, all as a reliever. But he was given the start because the Angels’ lineup was loaded with right-handed hitters, expecting to face lefty Ryan Yarbrough.

The strategy worked, as Romo struck out the side in the first inning, getting Zack Cozart, Mike Trout and Justin Upton. Yarbrough (4-2) entered the game in the second inning and breezed through the Angels lineup, throwing six scoreless innings until the Angels got to him for a run in the eighth inning. Trout hit his 14th homer of the season in the ninth.

Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4

Wilmer Flores lofted a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning as host New York came back to beat Arizona.

The Mets have won the first two games of the three-game series for their first winning streak since they won nine in a row from April 3-13. The Diamondbacks have lost nine of 10.

Brandon Nimmo led off the ninth against Andrew Chafin (0-1) with a double and went to third on a perfectly placed bunt single by Asdrubal Cabrera. Flores followed with a fly ball to deep left field. David Peralta, playing shallow, ranged back to make the catch but had no chance to throw out Nimmo.

Braves 8, Marlins 1

Sean Newcomb’s shutout streak ended, but he allowed only one run and pitched Atlanta to a win over visiting Miami.

The Marlins scored a run in the second inning to end Newcomb’s scoreless inning streak at 21 1/3. It was the lone run allowed by Newcomb (5-1), who gave up four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four and lowered his ERA to 2.39.

Atlanta relievers Shane Carle, Dan Winkler and Jesse Biddle each worked a scoreless inning to complete the game and allowed the Braves to even the three-game series. It was the fifth straight game the Braves have not allowed a home run at SunTrust Park, the team’s longest stretch since the stadium opened last season.

Slideshow (13 Images)

Giants 9, Rockies 4

Brandon Crawford highlighted a 17-hit attack with a two-run double and two-run home run, lifting San Francisco to a rout of visiting Colorado.

Andrew McCutchen complemented Crawford’s performance with three hits, including a pair of doubles, as the Giants turned the tables on the Rockies after Colorado had won the first two games of the series 5-3 and 6-1.

The Rockies hung within 5-4 before McCutchen doubled in a pair of runs in the fifth inning to give the Giants a three-run cushion. Crawford then smacked his fourth homer of the season, a two-run shot, in the seventh, putting the Giants in a commanding position at 9-4. He finished 3-for-5, raising his batting average in May to .449 (31-for-69).

Brewers 5, Twins 4

Minnesota outfielder Jake Cave homered in his second major league at-bat, but Christian Yelich broke a late tie with a home run of his own, lifting Milwaukee to victory in Minneapolis.

Jesus Aguilar bombed his third home run in two nights for the Brewers, who ran their interleague record to 5-1 with a second consecutive win over the Twins.

The score was tied at 4-4 with one out in the eighth before Yelich smacked his fifth homer of the season, a solo shot off Minnesota’s fourth pitcher, Addison Reed (0-3). Brewers closer Josh Hader (2-0) held on from there, striking out six of the seven Twins he faced in the eighth and ninth innings after entering the game with two outs in the seventh.

Phillies 7, Cardinals 6

Jorge Alfaro’s RBI single in the eighth inning snapped a tie and lifted visiting Philadelphia to a wild, rain-interrupted win over St. Louis.

The Phillies squandered leads of 3-0 and 5-3 and fell behind in the seventh, when Matt Carpenter’s RBI double put the Cardinals ahead 6-5. But Philadelphia rallied with two outs and nobody on against Greg Holland (0-2), who walked Nick Williams before giving up a game-tying triple to Scott Kingery and the go-ahead hit by Alfaro.

Carlos Santana had an RBI single in the first and Odubel Herrera hit a two-run homer in the third for the Phillies. Herrera has reached base in 45 straight games.

Athletics 5, Blue Jays 4

Chad Pinder hit his first career grand slam to cap a five-run eighth, and visiting Oakland defeated Toronto.

The Athletics have won the first three games of the four-game series. Reliever Emilio Pagan (1-0) allowed one hit and one walk in two innings to earn the win and Blake Treinen pitched around a walk in the ninth to earn his 10th save of the season.

Toronto reliever Tyler Clippard (4-1) allowed Pinder’s grand slam and took the loss. Gio Urshela hit a two-run homer, his first of the season, for the Jays.

White Sox 5, Rangers 3

Daniel Palka hit a two-run triple, helping erase an early deficit, and Jose Abreu clubbed his eighth home run as Chicago topped visiting Texas.

Abreu had three hits and was a triple shy of the cycle and Matt Davidson had an RBI single as the White Sox beat the Rangers for the second time in the last three days.

Texas starter Ariel Jurado (0-1) made his major league debut after being called up from Triple-A Frisco. The 22-year-old right-hander from Panama surrendered four runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Padres 6, Pirates 2

Left-hander Clayton Richard pitched into the eighth and Christian Villanueva drove in two runs with a double and a home run as San Diego beat host Pittsburgh.

Richard (3-5) held the Pirates scoreless through the first seven innings. Overall, he allowed two runs and seven hits in 7 1/3 innings, with two strikeouts and no walks.

The Padres have won five of seven, including two of the first three in the series, and will go for a series win Sunday. They have not won a series in Pittsburgh since they took two of three Aug. 8-10, 2014.

—Field Level Media