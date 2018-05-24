Major League Baseball roundup: Indians blank Cubs

Adam Plutko, called up from the minors to make the start, carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning, and Michael Brantley drove in the lone run as the Cleveland Indians held on for a 1-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

May 23, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Cleveland Indians left fielder Michael Brantley (23) hits an RBI single during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland swept the two-game series in the teams’ first meeting in Chicago since the 2016 World Series. The Cubs scored one run in the series and lost for the third time in the past five games.

In only his second career start, Plutko tossed six hitless innings before Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo doubled to lead off the seventh. Plutko (2-0) worked six-plus shutout innings, allowing two hits, walking four and striking out four.

Andrew Miller tossed 1 2/3 innings, and Cody Allen got the last four outs for his seventh save, completing Cleveland’s three-hitter.

Astros 4, Giants 1

George Springer belted his team-leading 10th home run, and Houston completed an interleague series sweep of visiting San Francisco.

Springer clubbed his homer off Jeff Samardzija (1-3) with one out in the fifth inning, delivering a two-run blast that drove home Tony Kemp and snapped a 1-1 tie.

Justin Verlander (6-2) limited the Giants to one run on three hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over six innings. It marked his fifth consecutive start with no more than one run allowed. Verlander has surrendered three earned runs in 35 innings this month.

Angels 5, Blue Jays 4

Andrelton Simmons capped a four-run ninth inning with a two-run, go-ahead single, and visiting Los Angeles came back to defeat Toronto.

Blue Jays reliever Tyler Clippard (4-2) loaded the bases with three walks after retiring the first batter in the ninth. Shohei Ohtani followed with a two-run single before Simmons did likewise.

The Blue Jays came back with a run in the bottom of the ninth against Blake Parker, who picked up his third save of the season.

Dodgers 3, Rockies 0

Kenta Maeda struck out 12 over 6 2/3 scoreless innings as Los Angeles blanked visiting Colorado for its sixth victory in seven games.

The right-hander has thrown 14 2/3 scoreless innings over his last two outings, striking out 20 since making a mechanical adjustment designed to slow down his delivery. Maeda (4-3) threw a career-high 111 pitches Wednesday, giving up just two hits for the second consecutive start. He walked four.

Logan Forsythe hit an RBI double during a two-run fourth inning. Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp also drove in runs for the Dodgers, and Justin Turner had hits in back-to-back at-bats to end a 1-for-14 skid.

Mariners 1, A’s 0

Marco Gonzales combined with two relievers on a three-hit shutout, and Seattle made a fourth-inning unearned run stand up in a victory at Oakland.

Guillermo Heredia doubled and eventually scored on an error by Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien, giving the Seattle pitching staff all the offense it would need.

Gonzales (4-3) went seven innings, allowing just an infield single to Jed Lowrie with two outs in the first inning and a two-out single to Lowrie in the sixth. He walked two and struck out six. Juan Nicasio pitched a one-hit eighth inning before Edwin Diaz slammed the door in the ninth for his 17th save, striking out the side on just 13 pitches.

May 23, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Jeff Samardzija (left) reacts as Houston Astros right fielder George Springer (4) celebrates with third base coach Gary Pettis (8) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

White Sox 11, Orioles 1

Yoan Moncada bashed a three-run home run to back Dylan Covey’s seven innings of one-run pitching as Chicago routed visiting Baltimore.

Adam Engel had four hits, including a two-run homer for the White Sox, and Jose Rondon also went deep. Covey (1-1) scattered six hits while striking out eight and walking one to earn his first major league victory. His 103-pitch performance lowered his ERA from 6.00 to 3.46.

Alex Cobb (1-6) took the loss after allowing six runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Rangers 12, Yankees 10

Jurickson Profar hit a bases-clearing, go-ahead double with two outs in the sixth inning, and Texas posted a wild victory over visiting New York.

Profar gave Texas the lead when he lifted a first-pitch cutter from David Robertson (3-2) over right fielder Aaron Judge’s head to the warning track. Profar’s hit occurred after rookie Isiah Kiner-Falefa drew a bases-loaded walk against Robertson to make it 10-8.

Nomar Mazara hit a two-run home run and rookie Ronald Guzman hit a three-run homer for Texas. The Yankees got homers from Didi Gregorius, Neil Walker, Gleyber Torres and Judge.

Red Sox 4, Rays 1

Xander Bogaerts drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, and Boston stayed hot with a win over Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

With the score tied 1-1, Bogaerts doubled off Tampa Bay closer Alex Colome, scoring J.D. Martinez, who reached base on a throwing error by shortstop Willy Adames to lead off the inning.

The Red Sox tacked on two insurance runs in the inning. Eduardo Nunez hit sacrifice fly, and Rafael Devers scored on a passed ball to lead Boston to its fourth win in row and sixth in seven games.

Padres 3, Nationals 1

Tyson Ross allowed one run over 6 2/3 innings, and San Diego scored three runs on a pair of two-out, opposite-field hits to earn a win at Washington, salvaging the finale of a three-game series.

All the Padres’ runs came against right-hander Erick Fedde, the Nationals’ top pitching prospect who was promoted from Triple-A for the start. Fedde (0-1) gave up five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Ross (4-3) allowed five hits and a walk while striking out nine. Brad Hand recorded his first five-out save of the season, his 15th of the season overall.

Pirates 5, Reds 4 (12 innings)

Josh Harrison’s two-out RBI triple in the 12th inning gave Pittsburgh a win at Cincinnati.

The Pirates, who blew a three-run lead when the Reds tied it in the eighth, ended a four-game losing streak.

In the 12th, Austin Meadows opened with a double against Dylan Floro (1-1) but was tagged out in a rundown on Jordy Mercer’s fielder’s choice. After Sean Rodriguez flied out, Harrison smacked a ball to the corner in right, his fourth hit, bringing home Mercer.

Marlins 2, Mets 1

J.T. Realmuto and Starlin Castro delivered RBI singles in the ninth inning as visiting Miami came back against New York and closer Jeurys Familia. The Marlins took two of three from the Mets, who have lost 20 of 33 since an 11-1 start.

The Marlins didn’t get a runner beyond second base in the first eight innings against Jacob deGrom and Seth Lugo. However, pinch hitter Martin Prado laced a one-out single against Familia (2-2) and pinch runner Yadiel Rivera advanced to third on Derek Dietrich’s double.

Rivera scored on Realmuto’s single, though Dietrich was thrown out at the plate. After an intentional walk to Justin Bour, Castro singled to left to score Realmuto.

Phillies 4, Braves 0

Jake Arrieta threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings, and Philadelphia continued its streak of pitching excellence with a shutout of visiting Atlanta. The Phillies took two of three in the series.

Arrieta (4-2) allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out eight. Philadelphia starters have allowed one or no earned runs in 14 of 19 games this month. It is the first time the Phillies’ rotation has done so since 2011.

Seranthony Dominguez followed Arrieta with 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Hector Neris pitched a scoreless ninth in a non-save situation.

Royals 5, Cardinals 2 (10 innings)

Drew Butera ignited a three-run uprising in the 10th inning with a bases-loaded single, sending Kansas City to a victory at St. Louis. The Royals posted their second consecutive win and a 2-1 series triumph.

After being held to four hits in the first nine innings, the Royals pieced together four more in the 10th, starting with inning-opening singles by Jorge Soler and Alex Gordon.

An error by Cardinals reliever Bud Norris (1-1) loaded the bases, setting the stage for Butera’s tiebreaking hit. One out later, Jon Jay singled in a third run.

Brewers 9, Diamondbacks 2

Travis Shaw hit a three-run homer in a seven-run fourth inning, and Jesus Aguilar had three RBIs as Milwaukee topped visiting Arizona.

Tyler Saladino had two hits and a homer, Aguilar added two hits, and Brent Suter tied a season high with six strikeouts as the Brewers won for the sixth time in seven games. All three of Saladino’s homers this season have come against Arizona.

Paul Goldschmidt and John Ryan Murphy homered for the Diamondbacks, who have lost seven in a row and 13 of 14. Goldschmidt has eight homers and 21 RBIs in 23 career games at Miller Park.

Tigers 4, Twins 1

Niko Goodrum had a two-run home run, Michael Fulmer recorded his first win since April 7, and Detroit snapped a five-game losing streak by defeating Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Goodrum added a double and another run. Victor Martinez supplied two hits, a run and an RBI. Nicholas Castellanos recorded his fourth consecutive multi-hit game and his team-best 19th of the season.

Fulmer (2-3) limited the Twins to one run on four hits while walking three and striking out five. Shane Greene pitched the ninth for his 11th save as the Tigers salvaged the finale of a three-game series.

—Field Level Media