Major League Baseball roundup: Williams blast lifts Phillies past Mets

Nick Williams hit a go-ahead three-run, pinch-hit homer in the sixth inning Sunday afternoon as the Philadelphia Phillies came back to defeat the visiting New York Mets 4-2.

May 13, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Williams (5) celebrates his three run home run with second baseman Scott Kingery (4) during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies won for the fifth time in six games to earn a split of the series shortened to two games by rain. The Mets have lost 17 of 25 since an 11-1 start.

Yoenis Cespedes homered in the top of the sixth to put the Mets in position to overcome an abbreviated start by Jacob deGrom, who was lifted after throwing 45 pitches in a scoreless first tinning. The New York ace as a precaution due to the pitch count in his first outing back from the disabled list.

In the bottom of the sixth, Mets reliever Paul Sewald (0-3) gave up a leadoff double to Carlos Santana and issued a one-out walk to Scott Kingery. With two outs, Williams stepped to the plate for starting pitcher Aaron Nola (6-1) and crushed a 2-1 pitch deep into the right field seats for his second career pinch-hit homer.

Angels 2, Twins 1

Zack Cozart’s single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored Chris Young from second base to lift Los Angeles past visiting Minnesota in Anaheim, Calif.

Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani had another impressive performance on the mound despite a no-decision. Ohtani gave up just one run on three hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings, striking out 11.

Twins reliever Zach Duke (2-2) hit Young with a pitch to start the ninth inning. Martin Maldonado followed with a sacrifice bunt, moving the runner to second and bringing up Cozart, who swung at Duke’s first pitch and lined it into left field, Young scoring without a throw.

White Sox 5, Cubs 3

Matt Davidson homered and knocked in two runs, including the tiebreaker, as the visiting Chicago White Sox avoided a series sweep at the hands of their cross-town rival.

Lucas Giolito (2-4) survived seven walks and five stolen bases in his 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win. Giolito allowed only two hits and three runs, recording three strikeouts. Three relievers notched the last 10 outs, with Bruce Rondon working the ninth inning for his first save.

Kyle Hendricks (3-3) was tagged with the loss for the Cubs, yielding six hits and four runs, three earned, over six innings. The Cubs’ five-game winning streak ended.

Yankees 6, A’s 2

Giancarlo Stanton homered and had four hits as host New York beat Oakland following a rain delay of two hours, 45 minutes.

Stanton helped the Yankees win for the 19th time in 22 games by producing his second four-hit game of the season, with the first three hits off left-hander Brett Anderson (0-2). After his big day, Stanton is batting .429 (15-for-35) with seven homers and 15 RBIs off left-handed pitching.

Luis Severino (6-1) allowed one run and five hits in six innings. He struck out seven, won his fourth straight decision and allowed one run or none for the 21st time since the start of last season.

Nationals 6, Diamondbacks 4

Mark Reynolds hit two homers in his season debut, and Bryce Harper and Trea Turner also homered as Washington completed a four-game sweep of Arizona in Phoenix.

Reynolds hit a solo shot in the sixth inning and added a tiebreaking, two-run homer with one out in the eighth off Archie Bradley (0-1). He also singled in his first game since his contract was purchased from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday when Ryan Zimmerman was placed on the disabled list. The Nationals won for the 13th time in 15 games.

A.J. Pollock and Ketel Marte had two hits, Jarrod Dyson had a two-run single, and David Peralta and Daniel Descalso knocked in runs for the Diamondbacks. Arizona has lost a season-high five in a row and eight of 11.

May 13, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Tigers 5, Mariners 4

Jose Iglesias smacked a game-winning single, Niko Goodrum homered and scored twice, and Detroit edged visiting Seattle. The Mariners lost second baseman Robinson Cano for an indefinite period with a fractured fifth metacarpal on his right hand after being hit by a pitch in the third inning.

Mariners left-hander James Paxton got a no-decision in his first start since his no-hitter at Toronto on Tuesday. He gave up three runs on six hits with four strikeouts in six innings.

JaCoby Jones led off the ninth against Juan Nicasio (1-2) with an infield single. Goodrum advanced him to third with another single, and Iglesias then slapped an opposite-field single against the drawn-in infield.

Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 3

J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer and added an RBI single as visiting Boston defeated Toronto in the rubber match of a three-game series.

The win went to reliever Hector Velazquez (5-0), who allowed two hits and struck out two in two innings. Joe Kelly pitched a perfect ninth to earn his second save of the season.

Toronto’s Joe Biagini (0-2), recalled from Triple-A Buffalo for the start, allowed four runs, four hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out three.

Brewers 7, Rockies 3

Freddy Peralta struck out 13 in his major league debut as Milwaukee beat Colorado to win three of four in a weekend series at Denver.

Peralta (1-0), whose parents watched him pitch as a professional for the first time, took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before allowing a one-out single to David Dahl. He then struck out Charlie Blackmon and left after throwing 98 pitches.

Travis Shaw and Jesus Aguilar homered and Domingo Santana had three hits for Milwaukee. Dahl and Tony Wolters homered, and Jon Gray (4-5) allowed six runs on 10 hits and fanned 10 for the Rockies.

Astros 6, Rangers 1

Dallas Keuchel worked seven shutout innings while Evan Gattis and Carlos Correa both homered for a second consecutive game as Houston claimed the rubber match of its three-game series against visiting Texas.

Keuchel (3-5) continued what has been a bounce-back month of May, allowing just three hits and one walk while recording a season-high eight strikeouts. After surrendering six earned runs in his final start of April, Keuchel has allowed four runs on 14 hits and three walks with 17 strikeouts over 22 innings this month, posting back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Carlos Perez smacked a solo home run, his first, off Hector Rondon to get the Rangers on the board in the eighth inning. Texas totaled three runs in the series. Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre aggravated a left hamstring injury in the seventh.

Reds 5, Dodgers 3

Luis Castillo pitched effectively into the seventh inning, and Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto supported him with two-run home runs, helping visiting Cincinnati complete a stunning four-game sweep of Los Angeles.

The Reds, who began the series with the worst record in the National League, limited the Dodgers to nine runs in four games, extending their winning streak to six straight.

Castillo (3-4) allowed solo home runs to Yasiel Puig in the third inning and Yasmani Grandal in the seventh but otherwise limited the Dodgers to just two other hits and one unearned run in six-plus innings. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter.

Braves 4, Marlins 3

Sean Newcomb pitched six scoreless innings, and Ender Inciarte slugged a two-run homer as Atlanta held on to win at Miami.

Miami had just one hit — a double by Brian Anderson — entering the ninth. However, after singles by Starlin Castro and J.B. Shuck, Justin Bour hit his third pinch-hit homer of the season.

Braves reliever Jesse Biddle allowed the two singles before making way for Arodys Vizcaino, who gave up the upper-deck homer by Bour. Vizcaino recovered to retire Miami’s final three batters to pick up his seventh save of the season.

Padres 5, Cardinals 3

Clayton Richard yielded two runs on five hits over eight innings, and San Diego ruined Adam Wainwright’s return from the disabled list, holding on to gain a split of the four-game series against visiting St. Louis.

Richard (2-5) picked up the win to snap a four-decision losing streak. He walked one while equaling his career high of 10 strikeouts.

Wainwright, 36, came off the disabled list to make his first start since April 23. He had missed four starts due to inflammation in his right elbow. He allowed two runs on three hits and issued a career-high six walks with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.

Indians 11, Royals 2

Jose Ramirez, Yan Gomes and Michael Brantley hit home runs to back the strong pitching of Corey Kluber, lifting the Cleveland to a victory over visiting Kansas City. The Indians took two of three in the series.

Staked to a 5-0 lead in the second inning, Kluber (6-2) became the American League’s first six-game winner, allowing just two runs, both of which were unearned, in seven innings. He gave up eight hits and did not walk a batter, striking out four.

The Indians took advantage of the Royals’ inability to turn a double play on either of two fielder’s choice ground balls to score five times in the second inning, with Ramirez capping the uprising with a three-run homer off Kansas City starter Danny Duffy (1-5).

Giants 5, Pirates 0

Derek Holland pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings, and San Francisco scored five runs in the sixth, including two homers, to break a season-worst, six-game losing streak with a win at Pittsburgh.

Holland (1-3) collected his first road win since last May 21, going 0-9 in 12 outings away from home in the interim. He allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked five.

Relievers Reyes Moronta, Will Smith and Hunter Strickland preserved the shutout and Gorkys Hernandez and Nick Hundley hit homers in the sixth-inning outburst. Pittsburgh had its five-game winning streak halted and missed a chance to sweep the series.

Orioles 17, Rays 1

Joey Rickard made his return to the major leagues in style, hitting two homers and driving in five runs as Baltimore ripped Tampa Bay to win for the fifth time in six games.

Rickard hit a solo homer in the second inning and got the big hit in a seven-run fourth inning, a three-run blast to give Baltimore an 11-0 lead.

Danny Valencia and Rickard hit back-to-back homers off starter Blake Snell (4-3) in the second for a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Trey Mancini banged a third solo homer.

