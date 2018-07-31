MLB notebook: Astros acquire suspended Osuna from Jays

Hoping to lock down the back end of the bullpen while trying to defend their World Series crown, the Houston Astros traded Monday for suspended reliever Roberto Osuna from the Toronto Blue Jays, shipping back three right-handed pitchers — demoted closer Ken Giles and minor-leaguers David Paulino and Hector Perez.

Aug 31, 2016; Baltimore, MD, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna (54) throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Osuna, 23, is in the midst of serving a 75-game suspension from Major League Baseball for violating the league’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy in connection with an assault charge. The star closer was arrested May 8 and charged with one count of assault in Toronto.

Osuna can return to the majors on Aug. 5 and will be eligible for the postseason, as players suspended for domestic violence are eligible to play in the playoffs, unlike those banned under the league’s for performance-enhancing drug policy.

—Right-hander Lance Lynn, in the midst of a subpar first season with the Minnesota Twins, was traded along with cash considerations to the New York Yankees.

Minnesota received two minor-leaguers in the deal, infielder Tyler Austin and right-hander Luis Rijo.

Lynn, 31, signed with the Twins as a free agent on March 12 after spending the previous six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. He made 20 starts for Minnesota, going 7-8 with a 5.10 ERA. In 102 1/3 innings, he issued 62 walks, the second-highest total in the American League.

—The Seattle Mariners made a pair of moves to strengthen their bullpen in their pursuit of an AL wild-card berth, picking up veterans Zach Duke and Adam Warren.

Seattle announced the acquisition of the left-handed Duke, 35, along with cash considerations from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for righty Chase De Jong and minor league infielder Ryan Costello. In a second deal, the Mariners sent international bonus pool money to the New York Yankees for Warren.

The Mariners also activated left-hander James Paxton from the disabled list after he missed 2 1/2 weeks due to lower back inflammation. Third baseman Kyle Seager went on paternity leave.

—San Francisco right-hander Johnny Cueto was placed back on the 10-day disabled list Monday because of a right elbow sprain, and Giants manager Bruce Bochy called Tommy John surgery a “strong possibility.” Bochy said Cueto is scheduled to meet with a doctor on Tuesday amid serious concerns that Cueto’s season may be over.

Cueto returned in early July after missing more than two months because of elbow pain, when it was determined he didn’t have a torn ulnar collateral ligament. However, he is 0-2 with a 6.86 ERA in four starts since coming off the DL.

Jul 27, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Lance Lynn (31) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to moving Cueto to the DL in a transaction retroactive to Sunday, the Giants put corner infielder Pablo Sandoval on the 10-day disabled list due to a strained right hamstring. In corresponding moves, San Francisco activated second baseman Joe Panik from the disabled list and recalled infielder Kelby Tomlinson from Triple-A Sacramento.

—Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed starter Ross Stripling was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of right toe inflammation, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled right-handed reliever Dylan Floro from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Stripling, 28, suffered the injury in the Dodgers’ defeat at Atlanta on Sunday and has struggled in two starts since appearing in his first All-Star Game earlier this month. In his last two outings, Stripling has given up nine runs, 14 hits, including four home runs, in 8 2/3 innings as his ERA has risen from 2.08 to 2.68.

—The St. Louis Cardinals activated right-hander Carlos Martinez to start Monday night against the Colorado Rockies.

Martinez (right oblique strain) was on the 10-day disabled list. He last pitched on July 19 when he allowed five earned runs in five innings while losing to the Chicago Cubs.

St. Louis also placed right-hander Luke Gregerson (shoulder) on the 10-day DL, optioned left-hander Tyler Webb to Triple-A Memphis and added lefty Chasen Shreve to the active roster.

—The New York Mets will not trade All-Star starting pitchers Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard before Tuesday’s deadline, and starter Zach Wheeler likely will be kept as well, according to an ESPN report.

Per ESPN’s Buster Olney, the Mets don’t want to rebuild and intend to contend next year, giving them no incentive to deal deGrom or Syndergaard. They have also maintained a high asking price for Wheeler, who appears likely to remain in New York as a result.

Wheeler has one more year of arbitration remaining on his contract, while deGrom has two and Syndergaard has three.

—The Oakland Athletics have scrapped traditional season ticket sales for the 2019 season in favor of a membership program, the team announced.

The new program is called A’s Access. Members who pay a fee to join will receive general admission tickets to every regular-season home game, a reserved seat plan and exclusive member benefits. The plans start at $240 per year, according to the team website.

