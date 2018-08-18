MLB notebook: Bauer could miss up to six weeks

Cleveland Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer will miss four to six weeks due to the stress fracture in his right leg, manager Terry Francona told reporters prior to Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 11, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (47) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Bauer was hit in the leg last Saturday by a liner off the bat of Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu. An MRI exam on Tuesday revealed the fracture, and he was placed on the disabled list.

Bauer is considered one of the leading candidates for the American League Cy Young Award. He is 12-6 with a 2.22 ERA and a career-high 214 strikeouts in 25 starts.

The timetable laid out by Francona would see Bauer return in mid-to-late September, which would provide the opportunity for the 27-year-old to pitch in the postseason. The Indians lead the AL Central by 12 games over the Minnesota Twins entering play on Friday.

—Cincinnati Reds star first baseman Joey Votto was placed on the disabled list due to a lower right leg contusion, the team announced.

Votto has been bothered by the injury since being plunked by a pitch from Washington Nationals right-hander Ryan Madson on Aug. 4.

Votto has attempted to play through the injury but sat out back-to-back games against the New York Mets on Aug. 7 and 8. He also departed Monday’s contest against the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning. The six-time All-Star is batting .284 with nine home runs and 55 RBIs in 118 games.

—Boston Red Sox second baseman Ian Kinsler was activated from the 10-day disabled list.

Boston also placed third baseman Rafael Devers on the DL. He is suffering from a left hamstring strain, and the move was retroactive to Thursday.

Kinsler was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels on July 31 and was injured in his third game with the Red Sox. He is batting .244 with 13 homers and 34 RBIs this season.

—The Baltimore Orioles placed outfielder Adam Jones on the bereavement list, the team announced.

Jones reportedly left the team after a death in his family. He can miss up to three days while on the list.

The Orioles also activated outfielder Craig Gentry (fractured rib) off the 10-day disabled list and recalled right-hander Ryan Meisinger from Triple-A Norfolk.

—The Chicago White Sox reinstated center fielder Leury Garcia from the 10-day disabled list ahead of their series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

Garcia, 27, was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring on Aug. 6. He sustained the injury during an 8-7 win at Tampa Bay the day before.

Garcia is batting .280 with seven doubles, four triples, four home runs, 31 RBIs, 22 runs scored and 11 stolen bases in 73 games with the White Sox this season.

—Field Level Media