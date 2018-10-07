MLB notebook: Braves turn to Newcomb to save season

Facing a must-win situation, the Atlanta Braves changed course Saturday and announced that left-hander Sean Newcomb will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Sunday.

Oct 4, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning in game one of the 2018 NLDS playoff baseball series at Dodger Stadium. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Friday that right-hander Kevin Gausman would start Game 3. Instead, the 25-year-old Newcomb will be asked to save the team’s season. Newcomb came within one strike of no-hitting the Dodgers earlier in the season.

Newcomb, who went 12-9 with a 3.90 ERA during the regular season, will face Dodgers rookie Walker Buehler.

“You know, the situation is kind of dire right now,” Snitker said at Saturday’s press conference. “We need to win. And not that Gausman doesn’t give us that opportunity. We like how Newcomb matches up with them and the success that he’s had against the Dodgers this year.

—The Boston Red Sox removed reliever Steven Wright from the playoff roster ahead of Game 2 of their American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

The right-handed Wright was bothered by his surgically repaired left knee ahead of Boston’s 5-4 win in Game 1 on Friday and went in for an MRI examination. He has been diagnosed with inflammation and a loose body in his knee.

Right-hander Heath Hembree has replaced Wright on the roster. Under MLB rules, Wright cannot be added back to the roster until the World Series, should the Rex Sox advance.

—Outfielder Aaron Hicks was available off the bench for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox after leaving Game 1 with right hamstring tightness.

Brett Gardner started in center field in Hicks’ place in Game 2, batting ninth against Red Sox left-hander David Price.

Hicks underwent an MRI after exiting Friday’s game in the top of the fourth inning. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the scan came back clean, and he hopes the 29-year-old will be available to start for Game 3.

—Field Level Media