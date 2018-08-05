MLB notebook: Cubs' Darvish 'optimistic' after 50-pitch workout

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish told reporters he’s feeling “very optimistic” after throwing 50 pitches during a Saturday workout.

Aug 4, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Injured Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) on the bench during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

“All my pitches, velocity-wise, were up there at their highest and then I was able to follow through with my arm,” Darvish said through his interpreter.

The right-hander is on the disabled list and hasn’t pitched since May 20 due to right triceps tendinitis. The Cubs plan to wait to see how Darvish feels on Sunday before deciding on the next step of his rehab.

Darvish also told reporters he began throwing a few weeks after landing on the DL, but he was shut down in late June after dealing with pain. He doesn’t expect any further setbacks. Darvish, who turns 32 on Aug. 16, is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts this season, his first with the Cubs.

—Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was sidelined for a third straight game and is also in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s series finale against the Cleveland Indians.

Trout is bothered by a sore right wrist that leaves him unable to bat. He suffered the injury in Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Trout is hitting .309 with 30 home runs, 60 RBIs and 21 steals in 109 games.

Los Angeles also placed left-hander Tyler Skaggs (groin) on the 10-day disabled list on Saturday and recalled right-hander Taylor Cole from Triple-A Salt Lake. Manager Mike Scioscia indicated that the club will likely recall right-hander Deck McGuire for Sunday’s game.

Aug 1, 2018; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) stands on deck to bat during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

—Just days after landing with the Boston Red Sox, second baseman Ian Kinsler has landed on the 10-day disabled list.

The Red Sox announced the move the morning after Kinsler left Friday’s 4-1 win over the New York Yankees with a left hamstring strain. Kinsler, 36, had been off to a strong start for the Red Sox, going 4-for-10 with three runs, a pair of RBIs and two steals in his first three games.

In a corresponding move, the Red Sox called up infielder Tony Renda from Triple-A Pawtucket. Dustin Pedroia, on the DL since June 2 following a brief return, was moved to the 60-day DL to make room on the 40-man roster for Renda.

—Left fielder Wil Myers was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left foot contusion/bone bruise, the San Diego Padres announced.

The move is retroactive to Friday and stems from an at-bat on Thursday when Myers fouled a pitch off his foot in the fifth inning. Follow-up exams did not show a fracture, and X-rays after the game were negative.

It’s the third time this season Myers has landed on the 10-day DL. In a corresponding move, the Padres recalled outfielder Franmil Reyes from Triple-A El Paso.

—Right-hander Chance Adams made his major league debut after the New York Yankees selected him from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a start against the Boston Red Sox.

In his debut and facing baseball’s best team, Adams took the loss while allowing three runs and three hits in five innings in Boston’s 4-1 victory. Adams, who turns 24 on Friday, filled J.A. Happ’s place in the rotation after Happ wound up on the DL with hand, foot and mouth disease.

Aug 3, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Ian Kinsler (5) waits his turn in the batting cage prior to a game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Righthander Tommy Kahnle was optioned back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move. The Yankees also announced they acquired RHP George Kontos from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for cash and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

—St. Louis outfielder Dexter Fowler, who broke his left foot Friday night running the bases in a loss at Pittsburgh, was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

Fowler was initially hurt at the plate, when he hit a foul ball off of his foot in the sixth inning. An X-ray taken at PNC Park showed the fracture.

Fowler, 32, has struggled this season, spending much of the year batting under .180. His bat had been coming to life, though, and on Friday, he had two hits and a walk. In a corresponding move, the Cardinals activated second baseman Kolten Wong from the disabled list.

—Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones donated $8,500 to a Little League team seeking to defray costs to play in the Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament, which starts Sunday in Bristol, Conn.

Jones’ contribution will go to the Mamie Johnson Little League team of Washington, D.C. This is the first team made up of a majority of black players — 11 of 12 players are black — to win the D.C. Little League championship team and reach the regional tournament.

The winner of the Mid-Atlantic Regional will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. Jones, who turned 33 on Wednesday, made the contribution after seeing a tweet about the team and responding on Twitter: “Amazing. How can I help.”

—Field Level Media