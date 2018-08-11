MLB notebook: Dodgers' Jansen reportedly could miss month

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen is reportedly expected to be sidelined up to a month after he was sent to Los Angeles from Colorado to see his cardiologist because of an irregular heartbeat on Thursday.

August 5, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) throws against the Houston Astros in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN reported Friday that Jansen is expected to be out “about a month,” citing unnamed sources. Later in the day, the Dodgers announced they have placed Jansen on the 10-day disabled list and recalled ambidextrous pitcher Pat Venditte from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Jansen, who suffered an irregular heartbeat in Denver in August 2012 and needed a procedure to return his heart to a normal rhythm, returned to the team hotel on Thursday night when he was feeling ill. He went to the hospital in Denver with the team’s trainer before the decision was made to send Jansen back to Los Angeles.

Jansen shares the National League lead with 32 saves entering Friday. The Dodgers used Scott Alexander to close Thursday’s victory at Coors Field.

—Longtime Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez is moving to the bullpen. He will not make his next scheduled start Sunday at Houston as he transitions out of the rotation, manager Scott Servais said. Hernandez has never pitched out of the bullpen in his 14-year career.

“He’s done an unbelievable job as a Mariner,” Servais said. “And I certainly don’t take any of this lightly, but I just think trying to make the best decision for the ballclub and really the best decision for Felix at this point is just take a breath. Step back, gather yourself.”

Hernandez, a six-time All-Star, has lost four consecutive starts and has a 7.85 ERA in his past six outings. The 32-year-old has a career-worst 5.73 ERA in 23 starts. Hernandez is 168-124 with a 3.32 ERA in his career.

—Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, out of the lineup since Aug. 2 with right wrist inflammation, was placed on the 10-day disabled — though the club announced the move is retroactive to Monday.

The two-time American League MVP suffered the injury Aug. 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays while sliding feet first into third base. An MRI exam revealed inflammation but no ligament or bone damage. He also reportedly received a cortisone injection Monday.

The only time Trout has been out longer in his career was last season, when he missed 39 games after tearing ligaments in his left thumb on a head-first slide. Trout, 27, is hitting .309 with 30 home runs, 60 RBIs and 21 steals in 109 games this season.

—Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa — who has missed 36 games with back soreness — says he plans to be activated for Friday’s home game against the Seattle Mariners.

Correa is batting .268 with 13 homers and 49 RBIs in 73 games this season. He went 3-for-16 in a five-game rehab stint at Double-A Corpus Christi.

Aug 7, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez (34) pitches against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros sent infielder J.D. Davis to Triple-A Fresno after Thursday’s game to make room for Correa.

—The Philadelphia Phillies acquired first baseman Justin Bour and cash considerations from the Miami Marlins for minor league left-hander McKenzie Mills, both teams announced.

Bour reportedly was claimed off waivers by the Phillies, and the two sides negotiated a deal. Bour was required to clear waivers since the non-waiver trading deadline closed on July 31.

Bour, 30, is batting a career-low .227 with 19 homers and 54 RBIs this season. The left-handed-hitting slugger established career bests with 25 homers and 83 RBIs last season.

—Adam Jones’ tenure as center fielder for the Baltimore Orioles ended with the call-up of prospect Cedric Mullins from Triple-A Norfolk. Jones will be in the lineup as the right fielder for Friday’s contest against the Boston Red Sox.

Jones, 33, a five-time All-Star, has been Baltimore’s center fielder since 2008 and has won four Gold Gloves. He is batting .281 with 12 home runs and 45 RBIs this season.

Mullins, 23, one of Baltimore’s top prospects, batted .267 with five homers and 12 steals in 59 games at Norfolk after being promoted from Double-A Bowie earlier this season. The Orioles designated infielder Danny Valencia for assignment to open a 40-man roster spot for Mullins.

—The Detroit Tigers agreed to terms with veteran right-hander Zach McAllister, the club announced.

The 30-year-old McAllister was released by the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday after being designated for assignment last week.

McAllister was 1-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 41 relief appearances for Cleveland this season. McAllister compiled a 29-35 record and 3.99 ERA in 277 appearances (68 starts) in eight seasons with the Indians.

—The San Diego Padres designated right-hander Phil Hughes for assignment to open a roster spot for prospect Jacob Nix, who is slated to make his major league debut against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Hughes, 32, had a 6.10 ERA in 16 games for the Padres after being acquired from the Minnesota Twins on June 7. He has a career record of 88-79 and 4.52 ERA in 290 appearances (211 starts) over 12 seasons. Nix, 22, is 3-3 with a 1.84 ERA in 10 minor league starts this season.

Also, Triple-A infielder Diego Goris was suspended 50 games without pay after testing positive for abuse of a drug for a second time, which violated the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The 27-year-old Goris is batting .265 with seven homers and 53 RBIs in 89 games for El Paso.

—Field Level Media