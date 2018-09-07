MLB notebook: Donaldson not offered extension, agent says

The Toronto Blue Jays did not offer third baseman Josh Donaldson a contract extension prior to trading him to the Cleveland Indians last week, according to Donaldson’s agent.

A report from Jon Heyman of Fancred on Thursday said the Jays “extended an offer for more than the three-year, $75 million deal the Phillies gave to free agent pitcher Jake Arrieta, another major star older than 30. The belief is they were flexible to go at least a bit higher.

The report said while Donaldson, 32, initially seemed willing to continue talks, his camp ultimately set a figure high enough to cut off hopes of reaching an agreement. Donaldson’s agent, Dan Lozano of the MVP Sports Group, denied the report in an emailed statement to multiple media outlets.

“The fact is that the team never extended an offer to Josh, no years or dollars were ever specifically discussed, and it’s unfair to Josh for someone to repeatedly misrepresent his business affairs citing their ‘beliefs,’” Lozano said.

—The Blue Jays and manager John Gibbons, who has one year left on his contract, will part ways after this season, according to a Fancred report.

Per the report, nothing is set in stone, but a person familiar with the thinking of both parties called it “99.9 percent done” that Toronto will have a different manager next season. The report adds that the team likely plans to hire a younger manager as it continues a rebuild, with a goal of being competitive in 2020 or 2021.

General manager Ross Atkins declined to comment, while Gibbons, 56, told Fancred, “We’ll sit down after the year and see what direction we’re going to go, myself included.”

—Oakland Athletics right-hander Shawn Kelley’s recent absence is due to a lacerated right thumb, an injury that occurred while he was washing dishes.

Kelley, 34, told reporters that he nearly cut off the tip of the thumb while cleaning a knife last Friday. Kelley hopes to be available on Friday when the Athletics begin a three-game home series against the Texas Rangers.

The cut “went pretty deep,” Kelley told the San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday. “You know how usually when you cut your finger, it takes a second to start bleeding? This was instant. There was blood everywhere. It wasn’t a fun afternoon.”

—The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired utility man Patrick Kivlehan from the New York Mets on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.

The Diamondbacks added Kivlehan, 28, to their major league roster, transferring outfielder Jarrod Dyson to the 60-day disabled list (right groin strain) in a corresponding move.

Having been added to the 40-man roster after Aug. 31, Kivlehan will not be eligible for the postseason roster should the Diamondbacks make it.

—The Baltimore Orioles will become the first American professional sports team to wear Braille lettering on their uniforms when they host the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards on Sept. 18.

The themed uniforms will be part of the team’s National Federation of the Blind Night promotion as the traditional “Orioles” script on the club’s white home jerseys will be replaced with Braille.

The themed night will honor the 40th anniversary of the Federation moving its headquarters to Baltimore. The team will auction the jerseys, which will be autographed, to the public, with proceeds going to the National Federation of the Blind.

