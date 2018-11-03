MLB notebook: Kershaw signs three-year deal with Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Clayton Kershaw agreed Friday to terms on a three-year contract extension, meaning Kershaw will not become a free agent.

Oct 28, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The deal with the left-hander, a seven-time All-Star and a three-time National League Cy Young Award winner, reportedly doesn’t have an opt-out clause and will make $93 million plus incentives over the life of the deal, according to multiple reports. The details first were reported by Tim Brown of Yahoo! Sports.

This replaces Kershaw’s previous deal, which had two seasons remaining on it worth $65 million.

Kershaw will be 31 when the 2019 season opens, and he has a career record of 153-69 with an ERA of 2.39 — all with the Dodgers. Hampered by injuries in 2018, he started 26 regular-season games and posted a 9-5 record with a 2.73 ERA.

—Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper and Houston Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel were among the seven prospective free agents who received a qualifying offer from their teams prior to Friday’s deadline.

The offer is set at $17.9 million for one year, which is the mean salary of the 125 highest-paid players in the majors. Players have until Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. ET to accept the offer. By extending a qualifying offer, a team is in line to receive draft-pick compensation if the player signs with another team.

Qualifying offers were also extended to Boston Red Sox right-hander Craig Kimbrel, Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Patrick Corbin and outfielder A.J. Pollock as well as Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu and catcher Yasmani Grandal.

—The Chicago Cubs picked up left-hander Cole Hamels’ $20 million contract option, the latest in a flurry of moves by the franchise restoring the roster that finished the regular season in a tie for the National League Central.

Hamels, 34, was acquired by the Cubs at the July trade deadline. He was 4-3 with a 2.36 ERA with the Cubs. He struck out 74 batters in 76 1/3 innings over 12 starts.

To create salary space, the Cubs agreed to deal pitcher Drew Smyly to the Texas Rangers on Friday. Dealing Smyly, 29, cleared $7 million off the books. Smyly did not pitch last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

—The Seattle Mariners have agreed to a two-year, $1.9 million deal with left-hander Marco Gonzales, according to published reports.

Gonzales, who isn’t eligible for arbitration until 2021, will make $900,000 next season and $1 million in 2020. The team’s leader in victories in 2018 also can earn bonuses that raise his pay.

Gonzales, who turns 27 in February, went 13-9 with a 4.00 ERA in 29 starts in his first full season in the majors. He owned a 12-5 record entering August before a neck injury hindered him, and he later missed nearly three weeks because of the ailment.

—Field Level Media