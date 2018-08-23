MLB notebook: OF Holliday returns to Rockies

Colorado called up former franchise star Matt Holliday from Triple-A Albuquerque, and he went 0-for-3 Thursday afternoon against the San Diego Padres in his first game with the Rockies since 2008.

Aug 22, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland (18) hits a two run home run against the Cleveland Indians in the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado signed Holliday, 38, to a minor league deal at the end of July after he had spent the first several months of this season without a team. He batted fifth and started in left field on Thursday.

“Honestly, it felt sort of normal [being back], but at the same time pretty nostalgic a little bit — just thinking back 15 years ago, when I did that for the first time,” said Holliday. “It was kind of that kid at Christmas last night. Had a hard time sleeping.”

Holliday played for the Rockies from 2004-08 and led the franchise to the World Series in 2007. In five seasons with Colorado, which took him in the seventh round of the 1998 draft, Holliday hit .319 with 128 homers and 483 RBIs across 698 games, earning three All-Star nods.

—Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland departed the team’s afternoon 7-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians due to a left knee contusion, according to the club.

Moreland was injured while attempting to make a catch of a foul pop in the top of the first inning. His knee appeared to make contact with something along the camera well. He reached on a bloop single in the bottom of the first inning and then departed, with Blake Swihart replacing him.

Moreland, who turns 33 on Sept. 6, underwent surgery on his left knee to repair a torn meniscus last October and has occasionally dealt with soreness this season. Named an All-Star for the first time earlier this season, he is batting .259 with 15 homers and 66 RBIs.

—The Kansas City Royals activated left-hander Danny Duffy from the 10-day disabled list to start Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Aug 23, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Cleveland Indians left fielder Melky Cabrera (53) fails to catch a fly ball hit by Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland (not pictured) during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Duffy went on the DL on Aug. 13 due to shoulder impingement.

Duffy is 7-11 with a 4.90 ERA in 25 starts this season. Kansas City optioned right-hander Glenn Sparkman to Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.

—The San Diego Padres placed infielder Christian Villanueva on the 10-day disabled list because of a fractured right middle finger.

Villanueva was injured Tuesday and underwent X-rays on Wednesday. He is expected to miss at least three to four weeks, with the possibility that the injury will be season-ending.

The 27-year-old rookie has belted a team-best 20 homers while batting .236 with 46 RBIs in 110 games. The Padres recalled infielder Carlos Asuaje from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.

—Cleveland activated right-handed pitcher Josh Tomlin from the disabled list.

In a corresponding move, the Indians placed right-hander Neil Ramirez on the 10-day disabled list. He is suffering from back spasms.

Tomlin went on the disabled list on July 10 with a right hamstring strain. He is 0-5 with a 6.98 ERA in 2018

—Field Level Media