MLB notebook: Red Sox ace Sale back on DL

The Boston Red Sox placed left-hander Chris Sale on the 10-day disabled list due to shoulder inflammation, the team announced Saturday.

Aug 12, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale (41) throws a pitch in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

The move was retroactive to Wednesday. Boston recalled right-hander Brandon Workman from Triple-A Pawtucket in a corresponding move.

Sale just came off the DL due to shoulder soreness to start against the Baltimore Orioles last Sunday. He posted 12 strikeouts and allowed one hit over five innings in a 4-1 win. Overall, the 29-year-old Sale is 12-4 with an American League-leading 1.97 ERA. He has struck out 219 in 146 innings.

The 30-year-old Workman is 2-0 with a 2.59 ERA in 26 relief appearances for Boston this season.

—The Washington Nationals placed right-hander Jeremy Hellickson on the 10-day DL with a sprained right wrist, the team announced. The move is retroactive to Thursday.

Hellickson, 5-3 with a 3.57 ERA in 18 starts this season, injured the wrist while covering home plate in Wednesday’s loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. He underwent an MRI exam on Friday that pinpointed the damage.

Washington recalled right-handers Jimmy Cordero (7.71 ERA in two appearances) and Jefry Rodriguez (1-1 with a 5.84 ERA in six appearances) from Triple-A Syracuse and optioned right-hander Trevor Gott (0-2 with a 5.68 ERA in 20 appearances) to the same affiliate.

Rodriguez started Saturday night’s game vs. the Miami Marlins.

—The San Francisco Giants activated reliever Hunter Strickland from the 60-day DL.

The 29-year-old right-hander suffered a broken pinkie finger when he punched a door after blowing a save against Miami on June 18.

Strickland is 3-3 with a 2.84 ERA and 13 saves in 34 games this season. For his career, the five-year veteran is 14-12 with a 2.67 ERA and 18 saves in 238 games, all with the Giants.

Veteran infielder Pablo Sandoval, also out with a strained right hamstring, was moved to the 60-day DL to make room on the 40-man roster. Sandoval is batting .248 with nine homers and 40 RBIs in 92 games.

