MLB notebook: Urena suspended for Acuna HBP

Miami Marlins right-hander Jose Urena received a six-game suspension from Major League Baseball on Thursday for drilling Atlanta Braves rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. with the first pitch of the game the previous night.

Urena was ejected from the game after plunking Acuna, who had homered to lead off each of the previous three contests against the Marlins, above the left elbow, a pitch that led to both benches clearing and Braves manager Brian Snitker getting tossed by the umpires, too.

MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre announced that the suspension was for intentionally hitting Acuna with a pitch. Urena also received an undisclosed fine.

The Marlins were idle Thursday, so the suspension would take effect Friday unless Urena files an appeal.

Acuna left the Wednesday game after the first inning due to arm cramping. X-rays were negative, and he was back in the Braves’ starting lineup Thursday.

—Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig was suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for inciting a bench-clearing incident in Tuesday’s game against the San Francisco Giants, MLB announced.

San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley received an undisclosed fine for his actions. Puig’s suspension is scheduled to start Friday when the Dodgers play the Seattle Mariners, unless he appeals the discipline.

Midway through a Puig at-bat, Hundley made a comment that led to pushes between the two and the dugouts and bullpens of both teams emptying. During the scrum, Puig threw an open-handed punch at Hundley and hit him in the front of the catcher’s mask.

—New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was hoping to meet the initial three-week timetable expected for his return from a chip fracture in his right wrist, but the bone has been slow to heal and it remains uncertain when he will return to action.

“I’ve got a broken bone. It’s still fractured. I’ve got to give it time to heal,” Judge told reporters. “Just got to make sure I’m 100 percent before I got back out there because I don’t want to have a setback.”

The slowness of the recovery front led to the slugger receiving a cortisone shot on Monday. Judge, who is batting .285 with 26 home runs and 61 RBIs, has been on the disabled list since July 27.

—The Texas Rangers activated outfielder Nomar Mazara from the 10-day disabled list.

Texas optioned outfielder Willie Calhoun to Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move. Calhoun batted .275 with one homer and nine RBIs in 22 games with the Rangers.

Mazara missed more than a month with a sprained right thumb. He was batting .272 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs prior to the injury.

—The Pittsburgh Pirates placed shortstop Jordy Mercer on the 10-day disabled list with a left calf strain.

The move was retroactive to Aug. 15. Mercer, who is batting .262 with six homers and 37 RBIs in 106 games, suffered the injury during Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins and sat out Wednesday.

The Pirates brought up infield prospect Kevin Newman and outfielder Jordan Luplow from Triple-A Indianapolis, optioned catcher Jacob Stallings to the same affiliate and designated right-hander Casey Sadler for assignment.

—Field Level Media