MLB notebook: Yankees set all-time HR record

The fourth-inning home run by New York rookie Gleyber Torres on Saturday at Boston was the 265th homer of the season for the Yankees, surpassing the 1997 Seattle Mariners for the most in a single season in major league history.

Sep 29, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hits a two run home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

It was the 24th homer of the season for Torres, who drove a 1-1 fastball from Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez over the right field fence.

Giancarlo Stanton added homer No. 266 in the seventh inning as the Yankees defeated the Red Sox 8-5.

The two-run shot by Torres drove in Greg Bird and gave New York a 4-1 lead. Torres’ blast broke New York’s tie with the 1997 Mariners, a lineup that featured Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez and Alex Rodriguez.

—Major League Baseball announced suspensions for New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge for incidents that occurred in the sixth inning of Thursday afternoon’s game at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Sabathia earned a five-game suspension at the start of next season and received an undisclosed fine for intentionally plunking Rays catcher Jesus Sucre in the bottom of the sixth, after warnings had been issued.

Kittredge received a three-game suspension, also for 2019, and an undisclosed fine for throwing a pitch near the head of Yankees catcher Austin Romine in the top of the inning. Sabathia has already filed an appeal, according to a press release from the league office.

—The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated right-hander Shelby Miller from the 60-day disabled list prior to their game against the San Diego Padres.

Miller had been on the disabled list since July 12 after his pitching elbow became inflamed after a start against the Colorado Rockies the previous day. He was 0-4 with an 11.40 ERA in four starts for the Diamondbacks before the elbow flared up. Miller returned from Tommy John surgery on June 25 for his first major league appearance in 14 months.

Arizona also put first baseman-outfielder Christian Walker (facial fractures) on the 60-day disabled list. Walker, who batted .163 with three home runs and six RBIs in 37 games for Arizona this season, was hit in the face by a pitch from Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda on Monday.

—Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer figured his season was done when he reached 300 strikeouts earlier this week in a win over the Miami Marlins.

But the ever-competitive Scherzer hopes to take the mound on Sunday against Colorado, but only if there are still playoff implications for the Rockies. Colorado holds a half-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West entering Saturday night’s game against the Nationals.

“If there’s an elimination game on the line here against the Rockies, they want me to pitch,” Scherzer said, per MLB.com. “And for me the way I look at it, if there’s a playoff atmosphere on the line where somebody can get knocked out, that’s a heck of an environment to pitch in.”

The Nationals have yet to announce a starter for Sunday.

—Field Level Media