MLB notebook: Yanks put Chapman (knee) on DL

The New York Yankees placed left-hander Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day disabled list due to left knee tendinitis on Wednesday, one day after he departed a game against the Miami Marlins.

Aug 21, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) delivers a pitch in the twelfth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Chapman underwent an MRI exam and other tests in Miami on Wednesday. He is slated to see a New York doctor on Friday. There is no immediate timetable per how long Chapman will be sidelined.

“We’ve got to keep working on it,” Chapman said through an interpreter prior to the Yankees’ Wednesday night game against the Marlins. “We’ll keep doing treatment and see how the knee reacts. We’ve got to let it rest — fully rest — and see how the knee reacts to (the time off).”

New York recalled right-hander Chance Adams from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

—Cleveland Indians outfielder Leonys Martin will miss the remainder of the season as he continues his recovery from a life-threatening bacterial infection, the team announced.

Indians president Chris Antonetti said Sunday that Martin was set to be released from the hospital that evening after battling the infection, which entered his bloodstream and ravaged internal organs. He had been transferred out of intensive care on Thursday.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona told reporters Martin continues to make significant progress in his recovery. “The news is really good,” Francona said.

—The Indians activated slugger Edwin Encarnacion from the 10-day disabled list, and he homered twice in his first three at-bats against the Boston Red Sox.

Encarnacion returned from injuries to his left biceps and right hand.

In a corresponding move, the Indians placed outfielder Rajai Davis on the DL due to what the team termed a “non-baseball medical condition.”

—The Chicago Cubs activated newly acquired Daniel Murphy, who started at second base and batted leadoff Wednesday night against the Detroit Tigers.

To make room on the roster, the Cubs placed shortstop Addison Russell on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Monday, with a left middle finger sprain. Javier Baez, who typically starts at second, moved over to short against Detroit.

Murphy was acquired from the Washington Nationals through a waiver deal on Tuesday, in exchange for infield prospect Andrew Monasterio and a player to be named or cash considerations.

—The Washington Nationals activated right-hander Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day disabled list, and he started against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Strasburg had been sidelined since July 26 due to a cervical nerve impingement. The 30-year-old also has been bothered by a shoulder ailment this season. This was Strasburg’s second DL stint of the season, and he has made just one start — on July 20 against the Atlanta Braves — over the past 10-plus weeks.

—The St. Louis Cardinals placed outfielder Marcell Ozuna on the 10-day disabled list due to right shoulder inflammation.

Ozuna has experienced recent soreness in the area despite playing in a team-high 123 games this season.

St. Louis also activated first baseman Matt Adams, whom it acquired from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. Also, utility man Yairo Munoz was activated from the DL and right-hander Daniel Poncedeleon was optioned to Triple-Memphis.

—The 2019 Opening Series featuring the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners will be played March 20-21 in Tokyo, with traditional Opening Day held stateside on March 28 with 10 division matchups.

In June, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will play a series in London Stadium, site of the 2012 Olympics, marking the first time the American League East rivals meet outside their home markets. The Yankees have a full 81-game home schedule, meaning the London series counts Boston as the home team.

Former St. Louis Cardinals MVP Albert Pujols is scheduled to make his first ever trip to Busch Stadium as a visitor when the Los Angeles Angels visit the Cardinals (June 21-23). Pujols left the Cardinals as a free agent in 2011, signing a $254 million deal.

—The Chicago White Sox announced that first baseman Jose Abreu has been placed on the 10-day disabled list following surgery on his lower abdominal/groin area Tuesday. He is expected to resume baseball activities in about two weeks.

The White Sox purchased the contract of right-handed pitcher Ryan Burr from Triple-A Charlotte, and infielder Jose Rondon was recalled from Charlotte.

