MLB roundup: Cards fall despite Poncedeleon's stellar debut

On a night dominated by seven no-hit innings from St. Louis right-hander Daniel Poncedeleon in his major league debut, the Cincinnati Reds rallied with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to upend the visiting Cardinals 2-1 on Monday.

Jul 23, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon (62) walks off the field at the end of the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Reds entered the ninth inning with only one hit, an eighth-inning single off reliever Jordan Hicks, and Cardinals closer Bud Norris retired the first two batters in the ninth.

Eugenio Suarez then hit a 1-0 fastball for a home run, and two singles and a walk later, pinch hitter Dilson Herrera smacked the first pitch he saw from Norris (3-3) for a game-winning single to center.

The first seven innings belonged to Poncedeleon, who allowed only three walks while striking out three. He left after seven innings, having thrown 116 pitches, 75 for strikes. In May 2017, Poncedeleon needed emergency brain surgery after he was struck by a line drive in the right temple while pitching in Triple-A.

Braves 12, Marlins 1

Freddie Freeman slugged a two-run homer, Dansby Swanson blasted a solo shot, and Charlie Culbertson had a career-high four hits as Atlanta won at Miami.

Culbertson went 4-for-6 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Braves, who stroked 16 hits, including eight for extra bases. Freeman’s opposite-field blast was his fifth homer in eight games against the Marlins this season.

Sean Newcomb (9-5) overcame four walks to earn his first win since June 6, ending a five-game drought. He had entered Monday 0-3 with a 9.75 ERA this month, but he limited the Marlins to four hits and one run in six innings, striking out five.

Pirates 7, Indians 0 (six innings)

Josh Harrison finished 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, and Pittsburgh increased its winning streak to 10 games with a rain-shortened victory at Cleveland.

The game was called in the top of the seventh inning after the third rain delay of the night. The start of the game was delayed an hour by inclement weather, and more rain prompted a second delay in the bottom of the third.

Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco had two RBIs apiece for the Pirates, who have not dropped a game since July 10 and have a double-digit winning streak for the first time since 2004. Trevor Williams pitched an abbreviated shutout, allowing four hits.

Dodgers 7, Phillies 6

Max Muncy, Yasmani Grandal, Chris Taylor and Joc Pederson homered, and Los Angeles won at Philadelphia.

A ninth-inning wild pitch by Seranthony Dominguez (1-3) with the bases loaded scored Alex Verdugo to give the Dodgers a 6-5 lead. After Dominguez was replaced by Luis Garcia, Matt Kemp added a run-scoring single for a 7-5 advantage.

Maikel Franco led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo homer, his second of the game and 15th of the season, but Kenley Jansen retired the next three batters for his 29th save. Rhys Hoskins and Odubel Herrera also homered for the Phillies, and Franco had three hits.

A’s 15, Rangers 3

Jul 23, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (7) reacts at home after hitting a solo home against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Lucroy’s fourth career grand slam ignited an 18-hit assault on Cole Hamels and four Texas relievers, and surging Oakland rolled in Arlington, Texas.

Stephen Piscotty, Matt Chapman and Khris Davis also homered for the A’s, who won for the 24th time in their past 31 games.

Brett Anderson (2-2) benefited from Oakland’s third-largest run total of the season, coasting through six innings for the win. He allowed two runs and six hits while striking out six and walking one.

Red Sox 5, Orioles 3

Mitch Moreland homered, Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run double, and Rick Porcello threw six shutout innings as Boston won at Baltimore.

Porcello (12-4) scattered six hits and a walk while striking out six. Craig Kimbrel closed it in the ninth and earned his 32nd save despite giving up a run.

The Red Sox now have a 10-1 record against the Orioles this season. Baltimore dropped its fourth consecutive game.

Diamondbacks 7, Cubs 1

Patrick Corbin pitched seven strong innings, and Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run as Arizona won at Chicago.

Corbin (7-4) allowed one run on six hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out nine while winning for the first time in eight starts.

Jeff Mathis’ two-run double capped the Diamondbacks’ five-run first inning, and Goldschmidt’s solo shot in the second made it 6-0.

Padres 3, Mets 2

Freddy Galvis and Manuel Margot had RBI hits in consecutive at-bats, and San Diego took advantage of shoddy fielding by the Mets to defeat host New York and ace Jacob deGrom.

DeGrom (5-5) allowed just one hit while facing the minimum through the first four innings and was nursing a 1-0 lead before the Mets’ defense began letting him down in the fifth. Right fielder Jose Bautista dropped a routine one-out fly by Christian Villanueva, who stole second and scored the game-tying run on Galvis’ single. Margot followed with a triple to deep center field.

Joey Lucchesi (5-5) earned the win after allowing two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out six over 5 1/3 innings.

Twins 8, Blue Jays 3

Logan Morrison hit a home run and had three RBIs, Max Kepler added a two-run blast, Adalberto Mejia pitched into the sixth inning, and Minnesota won at Toronto.

Mejia (1-0), recalled from Triple-A Rochester to make the start, allowed one run, eight hits and two walks while striking out three in 5 1/3 innings. The Twins ended a three-game losing streak while stopping the Blue Jays’ string of three straight wins.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a solo homer for the Blue Jays.

Rays 7, Yankees 6

Jake Bauers had two hits, including a three-run homer, as Tampa Bay pounded New York ace Luis Severino and held on for a win at St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Yankees loaded the bases with one out in the top of the ninth before Tampa Bay reliever Jose Alvarado enticed Aaron Hicks and Gary Sanchez into groundouts to earn his fourth save of the year.

Rays rookie Hunter Wood started and went two innings before leaving for Matt Andriese (3-4), who threw the next 3 2/3 innings to earn the win. Severino allowed seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits in five-plus innings.

Brewers 6, Nationals 1

Jhoulys Chacin struck out a season-best nine in 5 2/3 innings and also contributed an RBI single as Milwaukee recorded a victory over visiting Washington.

Christian Yelich delivered a three-run triple and Erik Kratz drove in two runs for the Brewers, who won for just the second time in 10 games. Chacin (9-3) gave up one run and two hits and didn’t walk a batter while winning his third consecutive decision.

Daniel Murphy homered for the Nationals, who have dropped four of their past six games.

Tigers 5, Royals 4

James McCann drove in two runs, including a go-ahead double during a three-run ninth, and Detroit rallied for a victory at Kansas City.

Jim Adduci supplied a two-run double, and Jose Iglesias knocked in the other run for Detroit. Alex Wilson tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win. Shane Greene got the last three outs for his 20th save.

The Tigers’ rally denied Royals rookie Heath Fillmyer his first major league victory. Fillmyer gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings. Lucas Duda drove in three runs for the Royals.

White Sox 5, Angels 3

Jose Abreu hit a home run and a run-scoring single to back the solid pitching of Lucas Giolito as Chicago defeated Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

The win was the fifth in eight games for the White Sox. The Angels have lost four of their past five games and haven’t won two straight since July 8-10.

Giolito (7-8), the first of seven Chicago pitchers, gave up three runs on five hits and four walks over six innings. Joakim Soria allowed a bloop single and a walk in the ninth inning but struck out Justin Upton with two outs to escape the jam and record his 15th save of the year.

