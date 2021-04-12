MLB roundup: Dodgers pull off sweep of Nats

Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the visiting Washington Nationals 3-0 on Sunday, sweeping the three-game series between the last two World Series champions.

Apr 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Washington Nationals 9-5 at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

In a matchup of three-time Cy Young Award winners, Clayton Kershaw (2-1) threw 86 pitches over six scoreless innings. He allowed five hits and struck out six without a walk.

Washington’s Max Scherzer (0-1) allowed one run on just three hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked one on 90 pitches.

Kenley Jansen pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts for his second save.

Red Sox 14, Orioles 9

J.D. Martinez hit three home runs, Rafael Devers added a pair and Boston exacted revenge on host Baltimore, completing a three-game sweep of its division rival with an overpowering win.

Martinez led the assault, bombing Jorge Lopez (0-2), Mac Sceroler and Tyler Wells for solo shots in the third, sixth and eighth innings, respectively. The homers were Martinez’s third, fourth and fifth of the season.

After having been held to a total of five runs in three season-opening losses to the Orioles at Fenway Park last week, the Red Sox pounded Baltimore pitching for 27 runs in the rematch series, including a season-high 14 on Sunday. The Red Sox have won six in a row.

Mariners 8, Twins 6

Kyle Seager went 4 for 4 and hit two home runs, including a three-run shot in the top of the ninth inning, as Seattle rallied from a six-run deficit to defeat Minnesota in Minneapolis and take two of three games in the series.

Rookie Taylor Trammell also homered for Seattle, his second in as many games. Minnesota’s Byron Buxton went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs.

The Mariners rallied in the ninth against Twins closer Alex Colome (0-1). Mitch Haniger and Ty France singled before Seager hit a 3-2 pitch over the wall in right-center field to give Seattle its first lead.

Pirates 7, Cubs 1

JT Brubaker pitched into the sixth inning and helped his cause with three RBIs as Pittsburgh defeated visiting Chicago to claim the rubber match of their three-game series.

Brubaker (1-0) allowed one run on four hits with no walks in 5 1/3 innings and delivered a two-run single to put the Pirates ahead in the second inning. Wilmer Difo added a pinch-hit, two-run homer for Pittsburgh, which has won two back-to-back games following a six-game losing streak.

Former Pirate Trevor Williams (1-1) started for Chicago and was charged with five runs on 10 hits and three walks over 3 1/3 innings. Javy Baez belted a solo homer for the Cubs, who have lost four of their last five.

Indians 5, Tigers 2

Slideshow ( 4 images )

Logan Allen recorded his first victory in two seasons, Eddie Rosario had two hits and two runs scored and Cleveland completed a three-game series sweep of visiting Detroit.

Allen (1-1), the Indians’ starter, gave up one run on two hits and struck out five in five innings. His most recent victory had been June 25, 2019, against Baltimore when he pitched for San Diego.

Franmil Reyes had two hits, a run scored and an RBI for Cleveland. Wilson Ramos blasted his fourth homer of the season for the Tigers, and Detroit starter Jose Urena (0-2) gave up two runs on three hits and walked five in 4 2/3 innings.

Yankees 8, Rays 4 (10)

Rougned Odor’s tiebreaking single with two outs in the 10th inning helped New York salvage a game in its three-game road set at Tampa Bay.

In his debut with New York, the second baseman fought off a 3-2 pitch from Collin McHugh (0-1), looping a ball to center to score Aaron Hicks with the go-ahead run. Then Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela drove in insurance markers.

In snapping their three-game losing streak, the Yankees won for just the fifth time in 18 games against the Rays since the beginning of last season.

Royals 4, White Sox 3 (10)

Michael A. Taylor scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error by Garrett Crochet in the 10th inning as visiting Kansas City rallied to beat Chicago.

Taylor started the 10th inning as the designated runner at second, and immediately took third on a sacrifice bunt by Nicky Lopez.

After an intentional walk to Whit Merrifield, Crochet (0-1) fielded Andrew Benintendi’s bunt but his throw home was in the dirt in front of catcher Zack Collins, allowing Taylor to easily score.

Brewers 9, Cardinals 3

Travis Shaw hit a three-run home run and Avisail Garcia and Manny Pina added two-run shots to power visiting Milwaukee past St. Louis.

The Brewers sent 10 hitters to the plate in the first inning to forge a 4-0 lead, expanding it to 7-0 in the second. Cardinals starting pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-1) retired just four batters and allowed seven runs on six hits and four walks.

Milwaukee won for the fourth time in its past five games but did not come out unscathed. Shaw left the game for precautionary reasons after fouling a ball off his shin and Christian Yelich exited the game due to back soreness.

Padres 2, Rangers 0

Trent Grisham lined a homer into the right field seats leading off the fourth inning against Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz to break up a scoreless game, and seven San Diego pitchers shut out Texas on five hits as the visiting Padres completed a three-game sweep of the Rangers.

Foltynewicz (0-2) allowed only two hits and three walks with three strikeouts in seven innings.

Manny Machado led off the ninth with a home run off former Padre Ian Kennedy after the Rangers left seven runners stranded on the bases in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Diamondbacks 7, Reds 0

Luke Weaver pitched a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Eduardo Escobar belted a home run in his fourth consecutive game to lead host Arizona over Cincinnati.

The Diamondbacks won the series, beating the Reds on Saturday and Sunday after the Cincinnati increased its winning streak to six games with a win Friday.

The Reds had only two hits Sunday and scored just three runs in the last two games after producing five or more in its first seven games of the season.

Giants 4, Rockies 0

Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani continued San Francisco’s run of brilliant pitching, blanking Colorado over six innings to help the hosts complete a three-game sweep.

Alex Dickerson hit a first-inning solo home run and Brandon Belt added one in the sixth, both off Rockies starter German Marquez (0-1), providing the power that produced the Giants’ fourth straight win.

DeSclafani (1-0) allowed six hits in his second start for the Giants. Relievers Jose Alvarez, Tyler Rogers and Wandy Peralta completed the shutout after his exit.

Phillies 7, Braves 6

Alec Bohm aggressively scored on a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to give Philadelphia a win over host Atlanta.

Bohm led off the inning with a double and went to third on an infield grounder against reliever Will Smith (0-2). Didi Gregorius followed with a fly ball to shallow left. Marcell Ozuna made the catch and threw home, but Bohm managed to get a toe in ahead of Travis d’Arnaud’s tag, a call that was reviewed and upheld.

Atlanta starter Drew Smyly pitched five innings and allowed five runs on five hits, two of them homers, and struck out three. Philadelphia’s Matt Moore also went five innings and allowed five runs. He surrendered nine hits, two home runs, and struck out five.

--Field Level Media