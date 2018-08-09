MLB roundup: Indians earn another walk-off win

Michael Brantley singled in Greg Allen with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Cleveland Indians their second consecutive walk-off victory, 5-4 over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon.

Aug 9, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians left fielder Michael Brantley, center, celebrates his game-winning hit against the Minnesota Twins with shortstop Francisco Lindor, left, and center field Greg Allen at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Allen opened the inning with a single off reliever Addison Reed (1-6), stole second and went to third on groundout by Francisco Lindor — who had won Wednesday night’s contest with a three-run, walk-off homer. Brantley followed with the game-winning single through a drawn-in infield into right field.

It was 12th walk-off loss for Minnesota, the most for the Twins since their 1987 World Series winning squad.

Aug 9, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians center fielder Greg Allen (1) steals second base beside Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) in the ninth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Lindor had two hits — his American League-leading 47th multi-hit game — and drove in three runs, and Yonder Alonso homered for Cleveland. Jason Kipnis walked three times and scored two runs for the Indians, who improved to 21-6 at home against AL Central opponents.

Padres 8, Brewers 4

Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam in the top of the ninth to highlight a six-run inning and lead visiting San Diego to a victory at Milwaukee in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Renfroe’s drive off Joakim Soria into the left field seats was his 12th home run of the season. He has homered in four consecutive games as part of a career-best seven-game hitting streak.

Aug 9, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Hunter Renfroe (10) reacts with catcher A.J. Ellis (17) and teammates after hitting a grand slam home run during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Franmil Reyes followed Renfroe with an opposite-field homer to right off Jacob Barnes for the Padres’ final run.

Nationals 6, Braves 3

Michael A. Taylor took advantage of a surprise opportunity, and Gio Gonzalez threw seven strong innings as host Washington defeated Atlanta.

Bryce Harper was in the original starting lineup for the Nationals. Manager Dave Martinez scratched the All-Star in favor of Taylor due to Harper experiencing lower right leg discomfort as a result of being hit by a pitch Wednesday.

Taylor hit a homer in the fourth to stake Washington to a 3-1 lead. Gonzalez (7-8) gave up one run on six hits and ended a six-game losing streak as the teams split a four-game series.

