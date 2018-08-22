MLB roundup: Rays' Snell extends home mastery

Blake Snell gave up one run on four hits over six innings and struck out 11, leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Aug 21, 2018; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell (4) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Snell (15-5) set a major league record with his 13th consecutive home start allowing one earned run or none, passing Max Lanier of the Cardinals, who did it 12 times in a row from June 10, 1943, to May 7, 1944.

The left-hander also became the second pitcher in the live-ball era (since 1920) with 160 or more strikeouts and fewer than 35 runs allowed through 24 starts, joining Bob Gibson (168 strikeouts, 31 runs allowed in 1968). Snell has 160 strikeouts and has allowed 34 runs.

Willy Adames homered and had three hits, and Joey Wendle had a two-run triple for Tampa Bay, which won its third straight game. Tommy Pham had three hits and a walk for the Rays before leaving with a hand injury sustained while diving back to first base in the eighth.

Yankees 2, Marlins 1 (12 innings)

Rookie Miguel Andujar hit a 12th-inning sacrifice fly to lead visiting New York to a win in Giancarlo Stanton’s return to Miami.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman exited the bottom of the 12th after just six pitches due to the recurrence of a left knee injury. Tommy Kahnle got the last three outs for his fourth career save and his first since 2016. Chapman is expected to undergo an MRI exam Wednesday.

Stanton went 2-for-6 with a double and three strikeouts. The Marlins honored the 2017 National League MVP with a video tribute in the second inning.

Reds 9, Brewers 7

Scooter Gennett delivered a tiebreaking homer with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to help Cincinnati win at Milwaukee.

Gennett launched a first-pitch slider from left-hander Dan Jennings (4-5) over the fence in right to give the Reds an 8-7 lead. Mason Williams had a run-scoring triple later in the inning to cap Cincinnati’s recovery from a four-run deficit.

Gennett was 2-for-4 with three RBIs to help Cincinnati win for the fourth time in the past five games. Travis Shaw and Jonathan Schoop homered for Milwaukee, which has dropped four of its past six games.

Cardinals 5, Dodgers 2

Yadier Molina and Marcell Ozuna hit two-run home runs as St. Louis won at Los Angeles.

The victory moved the Cardinals on top in the National League wild-card chase, a half-game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers. St. Louis also moved 2 1/2 games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

The Cardinals received a scare in the eighth inning when right-hander Carlos Martinez was hit in the chest by a line drive from Joc Pederson, but the veteran walked off the field under his own power. Martinez was making his first relief appearance of the season. He had been activated from the disabled list pregame after missing three weeks due to a right shoulder strain.

Indians 6, Red Sox 3

Shane Bieber took a shutout into the seventh inning, and Melky Cabrera collected a single, a double and a home run, helping Cleveland win a second straight game at Boston.

Yan Gomes homered, collected three hits and drove in two runs for the Indians. Bieber (7-2) worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits.

Aug 21, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) delivers a pitch in the twelfth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Benintendi had two hits for the Red Sox, who lost their third straight.

Astros 3, Mariners 2

Left-hander Framber Valdez won his major league debut as Houston held on for a victory at Seattle.

Josh Reddick hit a home run and Hector Rondon earned his 14th save of the season for the Astros, who will try to win the rubber game of the series Wednesday afternoon.

In 4 1/3 innings of relief, Valdez (1-0) allowed one unearned run on two hits. He walked one and struck out four. He was called up from Triple-A Fresno earlier in the day.

A’s 6, Rangers 0

Brett Anderson ran his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 16, and Khris Davis surpassed 100 RBIs for the season with a run-scoring single and two-run home run, lifting Oakland to a second consecutive shutout win over visiting Texas.

Jed Lowrie and Nick Martini also drove in runs with hits for the A’s, who improved to 6-2 on their nine-game homestand.

Anderson (3-3) allowed a leadoff double to Shin-Soo Choo in the fourth but no other hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Tigers 2, Cubs 1

Victor Martinez had three hits and drove in a run, Jordan Zimmermann pitched six strong innings, and host Detroit held off punchless Chicago.

The Tigers made two first-inning runs stand up against the Cubs, who have scored a single run in each of their last five games.

Zimmermann (6-5) gave up one run on seven hits and struck out five in six innings. Shane Greene got the last three outs for his 27th save.

Diamondbacks 5, Angels 4

David Peralta had three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs, and Jon Jay scored the winning run in the ninth inning on a throwing error as Arizona topped Los Angeles in Phoenix.

Jay was hit by a pitch from Cam Bedrosian (5-3) to open the ninth inning, and John Ryan Murphy beat out a bunt down the first base line. A.J. Pollock followed with a bunt toward the mound, and Bedrosian threw wildly to third base to permit the winning run to score.

The Diamondbacks have won five of six, and they moved 1 1/2 games ahead of second-place Colorado in the National League West.

Braves 6, Pirates 1

Dansby Swanson hit two two-run homers, and Kevin Gausman allowed only four hits over eight scoreless innings as visiting Atlanta downed Pittsburgh.

Chad Sobotka gave up a homer to the Pirates’ Gregory Polanco in the ninth to spoil the shutout.

Kurt Suzuki added an RBI double for Atlanta, which has taken the first two games of the series after getting swept in four games by Colorado. The Pirates had given up one run in each of their previous five games.

Nationals 10, Phillies 4

Andrew Stevenson and Wilmer Difo hit back-to-back homers in a five-run sixth inning, and Ryan Zimmerman added a solo shot in the seventh as Washington defeated visiting Philadelphia in a rain-delayed game.

The Nationals made a few surprising moves earlier in the day, trading away Matt Adams and Daniel Murphy, before scoring a comeback victory.

Jimmy Cordero (1-0), a former Phillies farmhand, earned his first major league win thanks to a scoreless sixth inning.

Twins 5, White Sox 2

Eddie Rosario hit a go-ahead single with two outs in top of the ninth inning, and Minnesota pulled away for a win at Chicago.

Jorge Polanco drove in two runs after Rosario’s decisive hit as part of the Twins’ late charge. Robbie Grossman notched a fourth-inning RBI for Minnesota, which has won six of its past eight games.

Nicky Delmonico and Yoan Moncada hit solo home runs for the White Sox.

Padres 4, Rockies 3

Austin Hedges hit a tiebreaking home run, Eric Hosmer also went deep, and San Diego cooled off Colorado in Denver.

Robbie Erlin (3-3) struck out six and allowed three runs on five hits over five innings. Kirby Yates tossed a perfect ninth inning, striking out two, for his fifth save.

Chris Iannetta homered for the Rockies, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Blue Jays 8, Orioles 2

Toronto hit four solo home runs, Sam Gaviglio pitched seven innings for his first win since May 25, and the Blue Jays defeated visiting Baltimore.

Aledmys Diaz, Justin Smoak, Kendrys Morales and Billy McKinney homered for the Blue Jays, who have won the first two games of the three-game series and are 11-1 against the Orioles this season, 9-0 at the Rogers Centre.

McKinney’s homer was the first of his major league career. He also had a two-run single and a walk. Gaviglio (3-6) allowed two runs, six hits and one walk. He struck out seven. He had gone 15 starts without a win.

Mets 6, Giants 3

Jeff McNeil collected four hits, including a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning that helped host New York earn a win over San Francisco.

Jose Reyes led off the eighth with a triple against Tony Watson (4-5), who then retired pinch hitter Todd Frazier on a fly out and struck out Amed Rosario. However, McNeil laced the first pitch he saw over third base.

It was the second four-hit game in 27 major league appearances for McNeil, who was promoted to the Mets on July 24. After Wilmer Flores was intentionally walked, Michael Conforto provided plenty of insurance by hitting a three-run homer.

