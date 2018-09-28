MLB roundup: Red-hot Rockies win seventh straight

David Dahl, Trevor Story and Gerardo Parra homered, helping the Colorado Rockies move closer to their first division title with a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in Denver.

The Rockies increased their National League West lead over the idle Los Angeles Dodgers to a full game with their seventh straight win, completing a four-game sweep. Colorado hosts the Washington Nationals for a season-ending, three-game weekend series with a magic number of three to win the division.

Carlos Santana and Jose Bautista homered, and Jake Arietta (10-11) tossed six solid innings in his last start of the year for the Phillies, who lost their eighth in a row.

Dahl started things in the bottom of the first with his 14th home run to center field, becoming the second Colorado player to homer in four straight games this season. Nolan Arenado did it from June 19-23.

Yankees 12, Rays 1

Miguel Andujar hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Giancarlo Stanton homered twice in New York’s rout of Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Fla.

The victory reduced the Yankees’ magic number to one to clinch the top American League wild-card spot. If New York wins one game or the Oakland Athletics lose one game in the final weekend of regular-season action, the Yankees will host the A’s on Wednesday in a single-elimination playoff game.

Stanton hit his 36th and 37th homers of the season. Yankees starter CC Sabathia (9-7) pitched five scoreless innings but was ejected two innings shy of a $500,000 innings bonus. He was tossed for intentionally throwing at a batter, shortly after Rays reliever Andrew Kittredge threw a pitch behind the head of a New York batter.

Cubs 3, Pirates 0

David Bote hit a two-out, two-run triple and Daniel Murphy added a two-out RBI single as Chicago blanked visiting Pittsburgh.

Jon Lester (18-6) pitched six scoreless innings and combined with three relievers for a four-hit shutout as the first-place Cubs moved a game ahead of the idle Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. The Cubs’ magic number is three to clinch the division.

Pirates starter Trevor Williams (14-10) gave up three runs and eight hits in five innings, with four strikeouts and three walks. He had gone 8-2 with a 1.00 ERA in his previous 12 starts.

Mets 4, Braves 1

Jason Vargas completed an impressive season-ending run, tossing seven scoreless innings as host New York held off Atlanta.

The Mets took two of three in the series from the National League East champion Braves, who fell into a tie with the NL West-leading Rockies in the race for the second seed in the NL and home-field advantage in next week’s Division Series.

Vargas (7-9) allowed just three hits, struck out six and walked none in his longest start since June 30, 2017. He went 5-1 with a 2.62 ERA in his final eight starts following a rough beginning to his year.

Royals 2, Indians 1 (10 innings)

Salvador Perez stroked a walk-off single to left field with two outs in the 10th inning as Kansas City edged visiting Cleveland.

Perez’s hit drove in Adalberto Mondesi from third base and gave Kansas City its fourth consecutive win. The Royals have prevailed in 14 of their past 17 home games.

Josh Donaldson went 3-for-4 for Cleveland while Melky Cabrera and Yandy Diaz each recorded two hits. The loss was just second in the past six games for the American League Central champion Indians.

Twins 9, Tigers 3

Willians Astudillo drove in four runs, Tyler Austin knocked in three more, and Minnesota thumped Detroit in Minneapolis.

Astudillo had two hits and scored a run. Austin contributed a pair of doubles and scored twice as reliever Stephen Gonsalves (2-2) picked up the win.

Tigers starter Francisco Liriano (5-12) gave up four runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings. He was removed due to lower back tightness.

Astros at Orioles (ppd.)

Inclement weather led to the postponement of the game between Houston and host Baltimore. The contest will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday.

