MLB roundup: Yelich collects second cycle of season

Christian Yelich became the fifth major-leaguer to hit for the cycle twice in the same season, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-0 victory over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

Wade Miley (5-2) lowered his ERA to 2.08 with five shutout innings for the Brewers, who remained 2 1/2 games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

Yelich hit for the cycle on Aug. 29 during a 6-for-6 performance, also against the Reds. He singled in the first inning Monday, doubled in the third, hit a two-run home run in the fifth and lashed a two-run triple in the sixth, completing the cycle in just four plate appearances.

The last major-leaguer to have two cycles in the same season was Aaron Hill of the Diamondbacks in 2012. The only others to have a pair of cycles in the same year were John Reilly (1883 Reds), Tip O’Neill (1887 St. Louis Brown Stockings) and Babe Herman (1931 Brooklyn Robins) — but no one did it twice against the same team in a season before Monday.

Dodgers 8, Rockies 2

Joc Pederson hit two home runs and Max Muncy added a homer as Los Angeles moved back into first place in the National League West with a victory over visiting Colorado.

Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched seven scoreless innings as the Dodgers and Rockies traded places in the NL West standings for a third consecutive day. The Dodgers moved into first place Saturday, the Rockies regained the lead Sunday and the Dodgers moved back on top after the first game of this three-game series.

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story left in the fourth inning after a swing-and-miss against Ryu. The Rockies announced after the game that Story left because of right elbow soreness and will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 1

Javier Baez and Kris Bryant hit two-run homers, and Kyle Hendricks finished one out short of his fourth career complete game as Chicago posted a victory over Arizona in Phoenix.

Baez’s homer, capping a three-run sixth inning for a 3-0 lead, was his 32nd of the season and gave him an NL-leading 105 RBIs. Bryant put the game out of reach with a two-run, opposite-field homer into the pool area in the eighth inning.

Hendricks (12-11) fell short of his third career shutout when A.J. Pollock homered to lead off the ninth inning. Hendricks gave up one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. He has a 1.76 ERA in 13 September starts the past three seasons.

Cardinals 11, Braves 6

Kolten Wong had three hits, including one of the team’s four homers, to help St. Louis earn a win at Atlanta.

Wong had a single, a double, his ninth homer and three RBIs. Paul DeJong, Harrison Bader and Yadier Molina also hit homers for the Cardinals.

Miles Mikolas (16-4) got the victory after allowing two runs on four hits in five innings. He struck out six and won his third straight decision. In three starts in September, Mikolas is 3-0 with a 3.38 ERA.

Mariners 4, Astros 1

Daniel Vogelbach clubbed a pinch-hit grand slam in the eighth inning, and Seattle extended its winning streak at Minute Maid Park to five games with a victory over host Houston.

Astros reliever Hector Rondon (2-5) recorded the first two outs in the eighth courtesy of two splendid diving catches from center fielder Jake Marisnick. But after getting ahead in the count 1-2 against Denard Span, Rondon fired three successive fastballs out of the zone to load the bases.

Vogelbach then got a 1-1 fastball at the top of the strike zone and crushed it 398 feet into the home bullpen in right-center field.

Mets 9, Phillies 4

Michael Conforto homered, collected three hits and drove in a career-high six runs to lift New York past host Philadelphia.

Jeff McNeil also added three hits for the Mets, who had 14 hits overall, with 10 players managing at least one hit.

New York starter Zack Wheeler gave up three hits and four runs in seven innings. He walked three and struck out four. Wheeler (12-7) last allowed as many as four runs on July 14, ending a string of 10 starts.

Rays 3, Rangers 0

Tyler Glasnow pitched six shutout innings, and Ji-Man Choi homered and drove in two runs as Tampa Bay earned a victory in Arlington, Texas.

The Rays won for the 12th time in 15 games and reached a season-best 17 games over .500, but it appears to be a little too late. With 11 games remaining, they trail the Oakland A’s — idle on Monday — by 6 1/2 games for the American League’s second wild-card spot.

Glasnow (1-4) limited the Rangers to just two infield hits, striking out six and walking two over six innings. The right-hander picked up his first win with the Rays since being acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates for Chris Archer in a four-player deal on July 31. He is 2-6 overall this season.

Marlins 8, Nationals 5

Lewis Brinson hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, leading host Miami past Washington.

Starlin Castro belted a two-run double and a solo homer for the Marlins, who battled back from a 4-0 deficit.

The Nationals, who have won seven out of their past 10 games in a long-shot effort to make the playoffs, were led by Victor Robles (2-for-4 with his first major league homer) and Anthony Rendon (3-for-4 with two RBIs and a homer).

Twins 6, Tigers 1

Kohl Stewart didn’t give up an earned run in six innings of relief, and Minnesota took command with a four-run fourth and downed host Detroit.

Gabriel Moya started for the Twins and pitched a scoreless inning. Stewart (2-1) then entered and allowed only an unearned run on three hits and three walks while striking out five.

Minnesota’s Eddie Rosario homered before leaving the game with a right quad injury. Jorge Polanco supplied two hits, including a solo homer.

Giants 4, Padres 2

Brandon Crawford and Evan Longoria homered, and Andrew Suarez allowed two runs on four hits over 7 2/3 innings as San Francisco opened a three-game series in San Diego with a win.

Despite the victory — in which the Giants scored four runs in a game for the first time in 12 games dating to Sept. 3 — San Francisco was officially eliminated in the NL West.

Suarez (7-11) threw only 87 pitches and finished with three walks and four strikeouts. Will Smith pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 13th save.

Pirates 7, Royals 6

Jacob Stallings hit a two-out, walk-off RBI single to give Pittsburgh a win over visiting Kansas City.

After the Pirates tied it with two runs in the eighth, Kevin Kramer walked with two outs in the ninth and Kevin Newman singled to left against right-hander Ben Lively (0-3). Stallings flared a single to left, his third hit, to drive in Kramer.

Stallings was playing because No. 1 catcher Francisco Cervelli was a late scratch due to an illness. Adam Frazier drove in two with a double for Pittsburgh.

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 0

Ryan Borucki struck out seven in eight shutout innings, and Danny Jansen, Kevin Pillar and Aledmys Diaz homered as Toronto won at Baltimore.

Borucki (4-4) held the Orioles to three hits and one walk in matching his career-long start. The Blue Jays won their third in a row in the opener of a three-game series.

Toronto leads the season series 13-4 over the Orioles (43-107), who have equaled their club record for most losses in a season.

