MLB roundup: Yelich hits for cycle in wild Brewers win

Christian Yelich hit for the cycle while tying a franchise record with six hits, and Jesus Aguilar slugged the tiebreaking homer in the 10th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers posted a wild 13-12 victory over the host Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park.

Aug 29, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich (22) hits an RBI triple against the Cincinnati Reds in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Yelich drove in three runs and scored twice while becoming the eighth player in franchise history to hit for the cycle. He is the first Milwaukee player to do so since George Kottaras against the Houston Astros on Sept. 3, 2011.

Mike Moustakas was 4-for-6 with a homer and three RBIs, and Lorenzo Cain was 3-for-6 with three runs as Milwaukee won for the sixth time in its past nine games. The Brewers are five games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central while maintaining possession of the NL’s second wild-card spot.

The Brewers collected 22 hits, the most pivotal coming when Aguilar sent a 2-1 pitch from Reds right-hander Raisel Iglesias (2-3) over the center field wall in the 10th for his 30th homer of the season.

Pirates 2, Cardinals 0

Trevor Williams struck out a career-high eight batters in six scoreless innings as visiting Pittsburgh ended a two-game losing streak with a five-hit shutout of St. Louis.

Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco each hit an RBI single in the fifth for Pittsburgh, which had lost six of seven.

The Cardinals had their two-game winning streak snapped and saw Matt Carpenter leave the game in the fourth inning because of nausea.

Cubs 2, Mets 1 (Game 1, 11 innings)

Ben Zobrist laced the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning as host Chicago edged New York in the completion of a game suspended by rain Tuesday night.

The game was halted due to heavy rains on Tuesday just as the Mets began to bat in the top of the 10th inning and suspended just under an hour later.

Javier Baez led off the 11th by drawing a walk against Paul Sewald (0-5). Victor Caratini then laid down a bunt fielded by Sewald, who overthrew first base as Baez raced to third and Caratini went to second. After Kyle Schwarber was intentionally walked to load the bases, Sewald struck out Albert Almora Jr. before giving way to Daniel Zamora, who gave up the winning single to Zobrist.

Mets 10, Cubs 3 (Game 2)

Todd Frazier hit a grand slam in the first inning and finished with five RBIs for New York, which snapped out of an offensive funk to rout Chicago in the two teams’ regularly scheduled game.

With the win, the Mets snapped a three-game losing streak and salvaged the finale of the three-game series. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Cubs, who have the best record in the National League (78-54) and lead the St. Louis Cardinals by 4 1/2 games in the NL Central.

The Cubs remained within striking distance until the late innings, but the Mets scored four times in the seventh and twice in the ninth.

Astros 5, Athletics 4

Tyler White clubbed his first career walk-off home run, and Houston won the rubber match of a critical three-game series with visiting Oakland.

White smacked his 10th homer off Athletics right-hander Jeurys Familia (8-5), who was ahead in the count 0-2. White lofted a slider into the Crawford Boxes in left field as the Astros reclaimed their 2 1/2-game lead over the A’s in the American League West.

White’s walk-off homer was the 81st in the major leagues this year, setting a single-season record. The previous mark of 80 was recorded in 2004.

Red Sox 14, Marlins 6

Boston scored 11 runs in the seventh inning and routed visiting Miami.

The Red Sox trailed 5-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, when they pounded 12 hits off four Miami relievers, including Adam Conley (3-4).

Red Sox starter David Price lasted just three innings, coming out of the game after he was hit on his left wrist by an Austin Dean line drive that was clocked at 103 mph. Price sustained a contusion. The Red Sox announced X-rays on Price’s wrist were negative and that he would undergo further testing.

White Sox 4, Yankees 1

Ryan LaMarre enjoyed the best game of his career when he homered and drove in four runs as Chicago defeated New York at Yankee Stadium.

LaMarre helped the White Sox win a series in New York against the Yankees for the first time since August 2005 by hitting a two-run double in the second, an RBI double in the fourth and a solo homer in the seventh.

The Yankees fell to 16-7 in their past 23 games since getting swept in a four-game series at Fenway Park from Aug. 2-5. New York also dropped 7 1/2 games behind Boston in the American League East.

Phillies 8, Nationals 6

Jose Bautista hit the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning, Carlos Santana hit a grand slam, and host Philadelphia downed Washington.

Bautista reached base four times with the single against Jimmy Cordero (1-1), a hit by pitch and two walks as the Phillies avoided being swept in the three-game series.

It was Bautista’s first start in right field for the Phillies, who acquired him Tuesday in a trade with the New York Mets.

Rays 8, Braves 5

C.J. Cron went 4-for-5, ending up a triple shy of the cycle, to help Tampa Bay to a win at Atlanta and split of a two-game series.

Tampa Bay has won nine of its past 10 games. The Braves won the season series 3-1.

The game started 41 minutes late because of rain and was delayed for 66 minutes after the Rays batted in the sixth inning. First-place Atlanta saw its National League East lead slip to 3 1/2 games over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Diamondbacks 3, Giants 1

Zack Godley took a shutout into the eighth inning, and Steven Souza Jr. drove in two runs with a home run and a double, allowing Arizona to salvage one win in its three-game series at San Francisco.

Archie Bradley struck out Joe Panik at the end of an eight-pitch battle with the potential tying runs aboard in the eighth, preserving a two-run Arizona lead and sending the Diamondbacks to a win that allowed them to regain sole possession of first place in the National League West over idle Colorado.

The Diamondbacks now move on to Los Angeles to face the third-place Dodgers in a four-game series. The Dodgers will begin the series just one game back in the West.

Dodgers 3, Rangers 1

Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado and Yasmani Grandal hit home runs, and Alex Wood pitched seven scoreless innings as Los Angeles completed a two-game sweep at Texas.

The Dodgers won all four interleague games played against the Rangers this season, and they won their fifth consecutive game overall to match a season high. Wood (8-6) gave up four hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, who has given up runs in each of his four outings since coming off the disabled list after returning from an irregular heartbeat, was given the night off. Scott Alexander pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Kenta Maeda needed 27 pitches in the ninth to record his first save.

Padres 8, Mariners 3

Hunter Renfroe had a homer and four RBIs, and Eric Hosmer, Manuel Margot and rookie Luis Urias added three hits apiece as host San Diego beat Seattle to sweep a two-game interleague series.

Padres rookie Joey Lucchesi (7-7) allowed one run on six hits and two walks with nine strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.

Margot fell a triple shy of the cycle as the Padres had 13 hits off Seattle starter Erasmo Ramirez (1-3) and reliever Roenis Elias.

Twins 4, Indians 3

Robbie Grossman singled home the tying and go-ahead runs in the seventh inning as visiting Minnesota edged Cleveland.

The Twins trailed 3-2 going into the seventh, and Indians reliever Cody Allen (4-6) retired the first two batters before two walks and a single loaded the bases. Grossman then ripped a line drive to right field to drive in two runs.

The Indians, runaway leaders in the American League Central over the second-place Twins, had a two-game winning streak snapped, and they have lost five of seven games. Minnesota snapped a four-game losing streak.

Orioles 10, Blue Jays 5

Adam Jones hit a grand slam and finished with five RBIs as host Baltimore rallied from an early four-run deficit to defeat Toronto.

The win gave the Orioles a sweep of the Blue Jays in the three-game series, the first time in 2018 Baltimore has scored a three-game sweep.

Jones finished the night 2-for-5 after getting four hits in Tuesday’s win. His grand slam in the fifth gave the Orioles a 5-4 lead.

Royals 9, Tigers 2

Adalberto Mondesi tripled, homered and tied his career high with four RBIs to lead Kansas City in a rout of visiting Detroit.

Drew Butera had a pair of doubles while scoring a run and driving in another. Brett Phillips drove in two runs and scored one, as the bottom three hitters in the Royals’ lineup had seven RBIs.

Kansas City starter Danny Duffy (8-11) gave up just one run on two hits while walking three and striking out six in six innings.

—Field Level Media