FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 22, 2018 / 9:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Florida knocks out Texas Tech in baseball College World Series

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JJ Schwarz hit a two-run home run, Jack Leftwich pitched into the seventh inning, and the defending champion Florida Gators kept their College World Series run alive with a 9-6 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a elimination game Thursday night in Omaha, Neb.

Jun 21, 2018; Omaha, NE, USA; Florida Gators pitcher Jack Leftwich (23) pitches against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first inning in the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Reese collected three hits, and Deacon Liput, Wil Dalton and Nick Horvath added two hits apiece for Florida (49-20). The Gators advance to play Arkansas on Friday night.

Leftwich allowed two runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Slideshow (5 Images)

Florida has one loss in the double-elimination tournament, while Arkansas (46-19) is undefeated. That means the Gators must post back-to-back wins over the Razorbacks on Friday and Saturday in order to reach the finals.

Texas Tech (45-20) was eliminated from the tournament despite a furious comeback attempt that included three runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth. The Red Raiders were led at the plate by Josh Jung, who went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.