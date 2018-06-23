NCAA baseball roundup: Oregon State one win from championship series

Oregon State routed Mississippi State 12-2 on Friday to move one win away from the College World Series championship series at Omaha, Neb.

Jun 22, 2018; Omaha, NE, USA; Oregon State Beavers right fielder Trevor Larnach (11) singles in a run in the first inning against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Larnach paced Oregon State’s 15-hit attack with three knocks and three RBIs while Nick Madrigal, Adley Rutschman and Zak Taylor each drove in two runs. The Beavers did the bulk of their damage in a five-run second and added four more runs in the seventh.

Brandon Eisert shined in relief of starter Bryce Fehmel, allowing just one hit in throwing the last 5 1/3 innings for Oregon State. Mississippi State starter Jacob Billingsley was tagged for six runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings before three Bulldog relievers each allowed at least one run out of the bullpen.

Hunter Stovall drove in both runs for the Bulldogs and had two of the team’s five hits.

The two teams will play again Saturday, with the winner advancing to face either Florida or Arkansas in the CWS finals.

—Field Level Media