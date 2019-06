FILE PHOTO: Jun 27, 2018; Omaha, NE, USA; Oregon State Beavers catcher Adley Rutschman (35) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks in game two of the championship series of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman won the Dick Howser Trophy as the college baseball player of the year.

The Baltimore Orioles recently selected Rutschman with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft. He batted .411 with 17 homers and 58 RBIs and had a .751 slugging percentage and .575 on-base percentage for the Beavers.

Rutschman won the Golden Spikes Award — also given to the nation’s top player — earlier this week.

—Field Level Media