NCAA baseball roundup: Oregon State rallies for blowout win over Washington

Following a weather delay of about four and a half hours, Oregon State scored 10 unanswered runs to beat Washington 14-5 at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, keeping the Beavers’ hopes alive and eliminating the Huskies.

Oregon State Beavers infielder Tyler Malone (7) reacts after hitting a home run against the Washington Huskies in the eighth inning in the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park.

For the second day in a row, lightning and rain disrupted the early game at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in the sixth inning, halting play from about 1:15 p.m. CT until 5:45 p.m. At the time, Washington led 5-4 and Oregon State had loaded the bases with two outs.

When play resumed, Beavers first baseman Tyler Malone drew an RBI walk to tie the game before Oregon State pulled ahead with a four-run seventh and five-run eighth, putting the game out of reach. Malone and designated hitter Kyle Nobach each finished with two hits, two runs and three RBIs.

Mississippi State-North Carolina PPD

After the lengthy delay in the earlier game, the NCAA announced Monday night’s winner’s bracket game between the Bulldogs and Tar Heels is postponed until Tuesday.

The game will now start at 10 a.m. CT, prior to Tuesday’s already scheduled games.

Texas vs. Florida, an elimination game, will begin 65 minutes after the Mississippi State-UNC game ends. Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, a winner’s bracket game, remains scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

