NCAA baseball roundup: Razorbacks use 8-run sixth to top Longhorns

A two-hour, 49-minute weather delay couldn’t interrupt an eight-run Arkansas rally in the sixth inning, leading to an 11-5 win over Texas in the teams’ first game of the double-elimination bracket at the College World Series in Omaha, Ne.

Jun 17, 2018; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas Longhorns pitcher Nolan Kingham (45) throws against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the seventh inning at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

The Razorbacks had already plated two runs — both via bases-loaded walks against Texas right-hander Parker Joe Robinson — to lead 5-3 and had the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the sixth when lightning struck in the area around 3:30 p.m CT. Despite the sun shining for lengthy stretches, waves of rain and sparse lightning strikes nearby prevented play from resuming until after 6:15 p.m.

When it did, Arkansas picked up right where it left off, using a walk, four singles and a hit batter to score six more runs and lead 11-2 before an out was recorded. Right-hander Blake Knight (13-0) got the win to remain perfect on the year after allowing two runs on four hits in five innings.

The Longhorns managed two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth, but it was much too little and too late to close the gap. Center fielder Tate Shaw led Texas by going 3-for-3 and scoring a run.

—Field Level Media