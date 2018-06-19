NCAA baseball roundup: Mississippi State blows out UNC, one win from final

Mississippi State scored in just two innings, but a four-run second and eight-run eighth proved to be plenty against North Carolina, carrying the Bulldogs to a 12-2 victory at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Tuesday.
Designated hitter Jordan Westburg was the hero for the Bulldogs, coming up twice with the bases loaded and clearing them both times. After a grand slam in the second inning, he mashed a three-run double in the eighth, totaling a College World Series record-tying seven RBIs. Just four of Mississippi State’s 12 runs were earned, as three Tar Heels errors proved costly.
The game was scheduled to be played Monday night, but a 4 1/2-hour weather delay in Monday’s early game led the NCAA to push it to Tuesday.
With the victory, Mississippi State is one win away from the best-of-three final series. North Carolina will play Oregon State in an elimination game on Wednesday night at 7 p.m, with the winner facing Mississippi State on Friday. If the Bulldogs lose Friday, the teams will rematch on Saturday for the right to go to the final.
—Field Level Media