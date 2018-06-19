FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 19, 2018 / 8:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

NCAA baseball roundup: Mississippi State blows out UNC, one win from final

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mississippi State scored in just two innings, but a four-run second and eight-run eighth proved to be plenty against North Carolina, carrying the Bulldogs to a 12-2 victory at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Tuesday.

Jun 19, 2018; Omaha, NE, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs designated hitter Jordan Westburg (11) drives in three runs with a double in the eighth inning against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Designated hitter Jordan Westburg was the hero for the Bulldogs, coming up twice with the bases loaded and clearing them both times. After a grand slam in the second inning, he mashed a three-run double in the eighth, totaling a College World Series record-tying seven RBIs. Just four of Mississippi State’s 12 runs were earned, as three Tar Heels errors proved costly.

The game was scheduled to be played Monday night, but a 4 1/2-hour weather delay in Monday’s early game led the NCAA to push it to Tuesday.

Slideshow (4 Images)

With the victory, Mississippi State is one win away from the best-of-three final series. North Carolina will play Oregon State in an elimination game on Wednesday night at 7 p.m, with the winner facing Mississippi State on Friday. If the Bulldogs lose Friday, the teams will rematch on Saturday for the right to go to the final.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.