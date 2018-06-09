NCAA baseball roundup: Washington stuns Cal State Fullerton in series opener

Levi Jordan and AJ Graffanino each had three hits and two RBIs as Washington registered an 8-5 victory over host Cal State Fullerton on Friday in the opening game of the NCAA Tournament best-of-three Super Regional.

Nick Kahle had three hits and scored three runs and Kaiser Weiss had two RBIs for the Huskies (34-23), who defeated the Titans for the first time in nine meetings. Left-hander Lucas Knowles (6-5) gave up two runs (one earned) and five hits in five innings.

Sahid Valenzuela had three hits and Daniel Cope drove in two runs for the Titans (35-24), who committed five errors. Right-hander Colton Eastman (10-4) allowed six runs (four earned) and 12 hits over seven innings.

North Carolina 7, Stetson 4

In one of only two Super Regionals featuring a pair of national seeds, the host Tar Heels held off the 11th-seeded Hatters in the first contest of the best-of-three series at Chapel Hill, N.C.

Stetson, located in DeLand, Fla., hosted a regional for the first time in school history last week and is playing in the Super Regional for the first time. The Hatters entered the ninth inning trailing 7-3 but rallied to score a run and then loaded the bases with two outs.

But Tar Heels pitcher Austin Bergner — who has 12 starts this season but came on with two on and two out in the ninth Friday — got cleanup hitter Brooks Wilson to fly out a step short of the left field wall to end the game.

—Field Level Media