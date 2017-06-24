Upset Cabrera asks Mets to trade him

Jun 23, 2017; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera (13) throws out San Francisco Giants third baseman Conor Gillaspie (not pictured) during the first inning at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New York Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera said on Friday that he has asked the Mets to trade him after the team recently moved him from shortstop to second base.

Cabrera was the team’s starting shortstop when he was put on the disabled list with a sprained left thumb less than two weeks ago, but was unhappy to learn on Friday that he had been moved to second prior to New York’s game against San Francisco.

"Personally, I'm not really happy with that move," Cabrera told reporters prior to the contest. "If they have that plan, they should have told me before I came over here. I just told my agent about it. If they have that plan for me, I think it's time to make a move. So we're going to see what happens in the next couple weeks."

The Mets (32-41) are currently playing Jose Reyes at shortstop while regular second baseman Neil Walker is expected to miss considerable time with a hamstring tear. The Mets held a closed-door meeting between Cabrera, manager Terry Collins and general manager Sandy Alderson on Friday before deciding to keep the veteran in the lineup. Cabrera, 31, vowed to give "100 percent" effort despite his grievances. He finished 3-for-6 as New York crushed the Giants 11-4 to snap a four-game losing streak.

"We'll get through it," Collins said. "Right now, everybody needs to look in the mirror and do their jobs, period. He's playing second base tonight. I know he's not happy about it, which I just found out. So we're going to move on."