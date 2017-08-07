Former Phillies catcher Daulton dies at 55

FILE PHOTO - Former Philadelphia Phillies catcher Darren Daulton throws out the ceremonial first pitch for Game 6 of the Major League Baseball NLCS playoff series against the San Francisco Giants in Philadelphia, October 23, 2010.

(Reuters) - Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star catcher Darren Daulton has died at the age of 55 after battling brain cancer, the team said on Sunday.

After doctors discovered two brain tumors in 2013, Daulton was later diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Daulton was a key member of the Phillies team that reached the 1993 World Series, losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in six games.

“All of us at the Phillies are saddened to hear of Darren's passing,” Phillies Chairman David Montgomery said in a statement. “From the day that we drafted him until today, he constantly earned our respect and admiration as both a player and person.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Amanda, his parents, his brother and his four children. (He) was truly 'one of a kind' and we will dearly miss him.”

Daulton was selected to the National League All Star team three times in his 14-year career.

He played with the Phillies almost his entire career until spending his final 52 games with the Florida Marlins in 1997, helping them win a World Series title.