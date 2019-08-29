MLB roundup: Yankees complete winning trip

James Paxton and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, Aaron Judge continued his tear by hitting a two-run homer in the fifth inning, and the New York Yankees ended their nine-game West Coast road trip with a 7-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon.

Aug 28, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton (65) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees, who hit four homers in the game, ended their trip at 5-4. They won the final four games and five of the last six after starting the trip with three straight losses in Oakland last week. New York swept three games in Seattle.

Paxton (11-6) struck out four, walked five and threw 86 pitches in winning his sixth consecutive start.

Judge’s homer was fifth in six games and sixth on the trip. Gary Sanchez reached 30 homers for the second time in his career while Mike Ford and DJ LeMahieu also homered as the Yankees ended the trip with 18 homers in the last six games.

Astros 8, Rays 6

Jake Marisnick capped a three-run seventh inning by scoring on a throwing error as host Houston rallied past Tampa Bay.

The Astros scored three times in the seventh off Diego Castillo (2-8), erasing a 4-3 deficit and taking Gerrit Cole off the hook for what would have been his first loss since late May.

Cole matched his season high with 14 strikeouts and set a franchise record with his 15th double-digit strikeout game of 2019, eclipsing the mark set by J.R. Richard in 1978 and matched by Richard the following campaign. But Cole surrendered four runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings after allowing just six earned runs over his previous six starts combined.

Dodgers 6, Padres 4 (10 innings)

Enrique Hernandez scored on a two-out throwing error by San Diego shortstop Luis Urias, leading visiting Los Angeles to a win in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Hernandez drew a two-out walk from Kirby Yates (0-5) and stole second. Russell Martin then hit a one-hop rocket to Urias, who made a nice stop on the ball. However, the throw to first sailed over the head of Eric Hosmer, allowing Hernandez to race home. The error was the rookie infielder’s fifth in the past eight games.

The Padres tied the game in the bottom of the ninth on a wild pitch by Kenley Jansen (4-3). Casey Sadler, the Dodgers’ seventh pitcher, pitched around a single in the bottom of the 10th to record his first career save.

Brewers 4, Cardinals 1

Rookie Keston Hiura drove in three runs to lead host Milwaukee past St. Louis to avoid a sweep.

Hiura delivered an RBI groundout, a solo home run and a run-scoring double as the Brewers snapped the Cardinals’ six-game winning streak and moved back to within 5 1/2 games of National League Central-leading St. Louis, which fell for just the fourth time in the past 19 games.

Brewers starter Jordan Lyles (9-8) allowed just one run while striking out nine batters in 5 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits and walked one to improve to 4-1 in with a 2.51 ERA six starts since arriving in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Twins 8, White Sox 2

Jonathan Schoop homered twice, and Jake Odorizzi pitched six strong innings to lift the visiting Minnesota to its fourth straight victory.

Odorizzi (14-6) scattered two runs on five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Schoop drilled his second home run of the series in the second inning, connecting for a three-run shot that gave him 20 homers this season. The blast allowed the Twins to tie a major league record, giving them seven players with at least 20 home runs.

Indians 4, Tigers 2

Jason Kipnis hit a pair of solo homers, Francisco Lindor hit a go-ahead shot, and Cleveland continued its dominance over Detroit with a road victory.

Lindor broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning off Buck Farmer (5-5) with his 24th homer. Lindor had three hits and scored two runs. Carlos Santana added two hits and an RBI for Cleveland, which has defeated the Tigers in 14 of 15 games this season.

Rookie Aaron Civale (2-3) limited the Tigers to two runs on six hits in seven innings, with no walks and five strikeouts. Both of his career victories have come against Detroit. Brad Hand notched his 32nd save by pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Cubs 10, Mets 7

Ian Happ’s two-run homer capped a six-run first inning as Chicago took a big lead early, then withstood rallies by host New York to clip the Mets.

The Cubs have won the first two games of the three-game set to open a four-game lead over the Mets in the race for the NL’s second wild-card spot. New York has lost five straight.

Kyle Schwarber and Nicholas Castellanos also homered for the Cubs. Mets starter Noah Syndergaard allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on nine hits in three innings. He is the first Mets pitcher since Johan Santana on May 2, 2010, to give up 10 runs in a start.

Royals 6, Athletics 4

Hunter Dozier capped a three-RBI performance with a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning to send Kansas City past visiting Oakland.

A’s third baseman Matt Chapman was hit in the head by a Jakob Junis pitch in the first inning but played in the field in the bottom of the first and batted in the second. But he was pulled from the game before the bottom of the second.

Thanks to homers by Marcus Semien and Mark Canha, the A’s held leads of 2-0 and 4-2 but the Royals were the only team to score over the final 4 1/2 innings to get the win.

Braves 9, Blue Jays 4

Matt Joyce and Freddie Freeman each homered and were among four Atlanta players with two RBIs as the Braves pulled away from host Toronto.

Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz allowed three runs (two earned), eight hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings and did not qualify for the win as the teams split a two-game set. Reliever Luke Jackson (8-2) allowed two hits and a run in 1 1/3 innings to pick up the win.

Blue Jays starter Jacob Waguespack (4-2) allowed five runs (three earned), six hits and two walks in three innings. His undoing was a five-run second inning in which Joyce homered and Rafael Ortega, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freeman each hit run-scoring doubles, Acuna’s driving in two.

Nationals 8, Orioles 4

Kurt Suzuki homered and finished with four RBIs, and host Washington rode a five-run first inning to defeat Baltimore and split the four-game season series between Beltway interleague rivals.

Washington’s Max Scherzer, in just his second start since coming off the injured list after recovering from problems with his upper back and shoulder, was pulled after 4 1/3 innings. He gave up two runs on six hits and struck out eight with one walk.

Wander Suero (5-7), who followed Scherzer to the mound, faced one batter and got the win. Baltimore starter Asher Wojciechowski (2-7) went four innings, giving up six hits and five runs. He struck out three and didn’t walk a batter.

Phillies 12, Pirates 3

After failing to hold a 7-0 lead in his last start, Philadelphia pitcher Vince Velasquez (6-7) gave up two runs in five innings while the Phillies offense scored five times in the fifth inning and cruised past visiting Pittsburgh.

J.T. Realmuto went 3-for-5 with a home run and a triple, and Corey Dickerson added a homer for the Phillies. Cesar Hernandez notched three hits and three RBIs, and Bryce Harper contributed two hits and scored three times in Philadelphia’s 17-hit attack.

Rhys Hoskins broke out of a 7-for-71 (.099) slump with a triple in the second, then stroked an RBI double in the third for his first two-hit game since July 24. All eight starting position players for the Phillies recorded an RBI.

Red Sox 7, Rockies 4

Xander Bogaerts hit two of Boston’s four home runs, Eduardo Rodriguez won his third straight start, and the Red Sox beat Colorado in Denver.

J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers also homered, and Rodriguez (16-5) extended his scoreless streak to 20 innings before giving up his first run in three starts. Boston moved within five games of the second AL wild-card position.

Brandon Workman struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth for his ninth save of the season. Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon and manager Bud Black were ejected by plate umpire Jerry Meals for arguing a called third strike that produced the first out of the inning.

Reds 5, Marlins 0

Anthony DeSclafani pitched seven scoreless innings against his former team, leading visiting Cincinnati to a shutout win in Miami and putting the Reds one win from a four-game sweep.

DeSclafani (9-7) allowed just two hits — both singles — and one walk while striking out eight batters. He is one win away from the first double-figure-victory season of his career, although this is the third time in five years that he has reached nine victories.

DeSclafani was backed by Aristides Aquino, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, a homer and a double. Eugenio Suarez was another Reds hitting star, going 2-for-4 with a homer. He leads Cincinnati with 38 homers and has gone deep in four consecutive games.

Rangers 3, Angels 0

Ariel Jurado threw six scoreless innings, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a key two-run double to lead Texas past Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif.

Jurado (7-10) entered to begin the second inning after opener Emmanuel Clase narrowly avoided damage in the first inning. Jurado gave up just two hits — a fourth-inning double by Kole Calhoun and a seventh-inning single by Calhoun — on 66 pitches, striking one and walking one.

The Angels were without Mike Trout, who was out with a sore right foot. Trout is expected back in the lineup on Friday following the team’s day off.

