Warriors outgun Cavs to take 2-0 series lead

OAKLAND (Reuters) - Golden State’s high-powered offense was too much for the Cleveland Cavaliers as the Warriors claimed a 122-103 victory in Game Two of the NBA Finals on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

June 3, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jeff Green (32) during the fourth quarter in game two of the 2018 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant combined for 59 points in a wire-to-wire victory that puts the defending champions just two wins away from their third championship in four years.

Two-time league MVP Curry ended with nine three-pointers, an NBA Finals record.

The Warriors started fast and surprise starter JaVale McGee ignited the home crowd by hammering down some alley-oops.

Coming off a tough overtime loss in Game One, the Cavs stayed within striking distance for most of the contest until a flurry of second-half three pointers by Curry sealed the win.

Game Three is scheduled for Wednesday in Cleveland.