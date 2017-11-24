FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regulators to hold news conference on Basel bank rules
November 24, 2017 / 12:47 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Regulators to hold news conference on Basel bank rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The oversight body for global banking regulators said on Friday it will hold a news conference on December 7 in a sign that a deal is now likely on completing a post-financial crisis set of capital rules for lenders.

France has been a holdout for completing the Basel III rules, and people familiar with the negotiations have said the oversight body would not meet unless a deal was on the cards.

The oversight body, known as the Group of Governors and Heads of Supervision, is chaired by Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank.

The news conference will be held at 1600 GMT on December 7.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
