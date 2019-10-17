Commodities
October 17, 2019 / 9:16 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

BASF weighs $4 billion Indian chemicals complex with partners

FILE PHOTO: The chemical company BASF building in Levallois-Perret, near Paris, France, is seen at sunset, November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chemicals maker BASF is teaming up with partners to study the feasibility of a petrochemical complex in India worth up to $4 billion, which would be the world’s first to be fully powered by renewable energy.

BASF said on Thursday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Adani Group and Borealis AG to further evaluate a collaboration to build the chemical site in Mundra, in India’s Gujarat state.

BASF would foot roughly half of the overall investment bill, a spokesman added.

Under the plan, the partners would build a plant to produce propylene from propane gas to be supplied by ADNOC.

Some of the propylene would go into a complex to produce polypropylene plastic, to be owned by ADNOC and Borealis, with the rest of the propylene to be used by a joint venture between BASF and Adani to make intermediate chemical products.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter

