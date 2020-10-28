BASF confirms 2020 earnings outlook barring further lockdowns

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the German chemical company, BASF Schwarzheide GmbH in Schwarzheide, Germany, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BASF on Wednesday reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance issued earlier this month even though a surge in coronavirus infections is stoking fears of a renewed downturn.

The German chemicals group said it still expects 2020 adjusted operating profit to fall to between 3 billion and 3.3 billion euros ($3.5-$3.9 billion), down from 4.5 billion euros last year.

“BASF’s forecast assumes that severe restrictions on economic activity to contain the coronavirus pandemic, such as lockdowns, are not reintroduced,” it said.