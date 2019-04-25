Wintershall DEA picks banks for initial public offering: sources

FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) - Oil and gas group Wintershall DEA has picked banks to organize its stock market flotation which could become one of largest European 2020 listings, people close to the matter said.

Deutsche Bank has been named as global coordinator for the listing, while Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have been seen in the lead to fetch further such roles, the people said.

BASF, DEA and the banks declined to comment.