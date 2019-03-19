Wintershall DEA to mandate banks shortly, could speed up IPO plans: sources

FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) - Wintershall DEA’s owners are expected to shortly mandate banks for the bumper 2020 stock market listing of the European oil and gas company in a sign that the deal may take place sooner than anticipated, people close to the matter said.

German chemicals group BASF and LetterOne, a vehicle of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, have asked banks to pitch for roles in the initial public offering of Wintershall DEA, which will result from a merger that is expected to close in the first half of 2019, they added.

Banks are expected to be mandated in April, they said, adding that the company wants to ready for a listing by the end of the year.

BASF and DEA declined to comment.