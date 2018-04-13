Russia's Prokhorov sells 49 percent in Brooklyn Nets basketball team

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov has sold a 49-percent stake in the Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Joe Tsai, the executive vice chairman and co-founder of the Alibaba Group, the NBA team said in a statement.
Prokhorov will continue to be the team’s controlling owner through Onexim Sports and Entertainment Holding, and the sale will not affect its day-to-day management or basketball operations, the statement added.
Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Christian Lowe