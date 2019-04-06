Sikma, Moncrief, Bobby Jones, Bill Fitch among 2019 HOF class

FILE PHOTO: Jan 12, 2019; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Former Arkansas Razorbacks and NBA player Sidney Moncrief is honored during a timeout in the first half of the game against the LSU Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

MINNEAPOLIS - Bill Fitch, Sidney Moncrief, Jack Sikma, Paul Westphal, the Tennessee A&I teams of 1957-59, Teresa Weatherspoon, Al Attles, Charles “Chuck” Cooper, Vlade Divac, Carl Braun and the Wayland Baptist University teams of 1948-82 were announced as the Class of 2019 on Saturday.

Among those nominated and not inducted in 2019 are former Michigan and NBA great Chris Webber, former Detroit Pistons big man Ben Wallace and Bucks forward Marques Johnson.

The 2019 class will be inducted in Springfield, Mass., Sept. 5-7, 2019.

—By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media