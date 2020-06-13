Sports News
Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbor

The son of Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was arrested earlier this week after allegedly stabbing his neighbor multiple times.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following an incident on Tuesday night. He was taken into custody without incident in San Clemente, Calif., and released Wednesday after posting $25,000 bail, multiple outlets reported.

Authorities told TMZ Sports that police responded to a call of a reported stabbing around 10 p.m.

The neighbor sustained non-life-threatening injuries and drove himself to a nearby hospital, per a spokesman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Adam is listed at 6-foot-7 and 180 pounds, per the booking sheet obtained by TMZ Sports. He is the youngest of Abdul-Jabbar’s five children.

