February 17, 2018 / 11:43 PM / in 7 hours

NBA's Africa Game returns to South Africa in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - NBA players will return to South Africa in August to participate in the third NBA Africa Game, officials said on Saturday.

The game, scheduled for Aug. 4, will match Team Africa against a world team.

It will honor the centenary of the birth of former South Africa president and anti-apartheid fighter Nelson Mandela, who died in 2013. It will be played in support of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, officials said.

The contest, a partnership of the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, follows successful Africa Games in 2015 and 2017.

Players will be announced at a later date.

The 2017 game featured African-born and second-generation players with Luol Deng (Los Angeles Lakers, South Sudan) and Thabo Sefolosha (Utah Jazz, parent from South Africa) serving as captains for the continent team.

Team World was led by Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks, Germany) and Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets, United States)

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina; Editing by Toby Davis

