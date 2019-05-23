Giannis, Harden are unanimous All-NBA first-team picks

May 21, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) defends during game four of the Eastern conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Houston guard James Harden were unanimous selections to the 2018-19 All-NBA first team, released Thursday.

The two MVP finalists were named on all 100 ballots. It marks the first first-team selection for Antetokounmpo and the fifth in the past six seasons for Harden.

Golden State guard Stephen Curry (91 first-team votes), Oklahoma City forward Paul George (71) and Denver center Nikola Jokic (59) joined them on the first team. It was the third first-team honor for Curry and first for George and Jokic.

The All-NBA second team features Philadelphia center Joel Embiid (40 first-team votes), Golden State forward Kevin Durant (29), Portland guard Damian Lillard (eight), Toronto forward Kawhi Leonard and Boston guard Kyrie Irving.

Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook and Utah center Rudy Gobert each received one first-team vote. Joining them on the All-NBA third team are Detroit forward Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Charlotte guard Kemba Walker.

This is the 15th All-NBA selection for James, matching the NBA record shared by Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan. It is his first time on the third team, following 12 selections to the first team and two to the second team.

