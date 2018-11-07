All-Star Game draft to be televised: report

FILE PHOTO: Jun 21, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

For the second time, NBA captains will draft All-Star teams before the game is played in 2019. For the first time, the draft will be televised, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

Five starters from the East and five from the West will be selected as per tradition by fan balloting. Captains to be named will choose teams to fill out the rosters.

The NBA opted not to televise the draft in 2018, when Stephen Curry and LeBron James served as team captains. Both players disclosed their decisions to media members over time.

James said immediately after the draft the process should have been televised.

Commissioner Adam Silver hinted at the 2018 All-Star Game that the 2019 draft, ahead of the game played in Charlotte, should be televised.

The NBA Players Association ultimately agreed, the NY Times reported, and has investigated optional dates for the event with Jan. 30 or Jan. 31 as the most likely options.

—Field Level Media